PWD Purgatory 2!

And now we wait...




Jim might get heat for this.
 
Purgatory 2...the sequel nobody asked for but we all wanted.
 
"Piggybacking would just be lame"

Cody vs. Kenny went up directly against NXT Takeover in New Orleans on Wrestlemania weekend in 2018 lol
 
Based God said:
"Piggybacking would just be lame"

Cody vs. Kenny went up directly against NXT Takeover in New Orleans on Wrestlemania weekend in 2018 lol
An indy wrestler taking a booking and an executive of a national promotion making a statement two years later is two different things though
 
Based God said:
"Piggybacking would just be lame"

Cody vs. Kenny went up directly against NXT Takeover in New Orleans on Wrestlemania weekend in 2018 lol
NJPW, Cody had zero control over that
 
Pliny Pete said:
An indy wrestler taking a booking and an executive of a national promotion making a statement two years later is two different things though
That booking is what taught The Elite that they could sell enough tickets to run their own show. The 3 feature matches were all Elite members and they sold 6,000 tickets, which set the course for All In.

Now Cody is essentially taking a shot at ROH (the company that helped him become an executive of a national promotion) and other promotions booking shows that same weekend by calling what they're doing "lame".

Cody could have easily just said "no, we're not going to run a show".
 
Based God said:
That booking is what taught The Elite that they could sell enough tickets to run their own show. The 3 feature matches were all Elite members and they sold 6,000 tickets, which set the course for All In.

Now Cody is essentially taking a shot at ROH (the company that helped him become an executive of a national promotion) and other promotions booking shows that same weekend by calling what they're doing "lame".

Cody could have easily just said "no, we're not going to run a show".
Not necessarily
He's on a higher level now than he was two years ago and his statement could simply be an acknowledgement of that
GCW, ROH, Evolve, etc are small fish and they know that, so building a weeklong grassroots festival surrounding WrestleMania isn't a bad thing for them
Cody is a big fish now, touring the ocean on cruise ships, he doesn't need to swim in someone else's pond anymore because AEW is the big time and he's just stating that fact
 
