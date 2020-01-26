PWD Purgatory 2!

Pliny Pete said: An indy wrestler taking a booking and an executive of a national promotion making a statement two years later is two different things though Click to expand...

That booking is what taught The Elite that they could sell enough tickets to run their own show. The 3 feature matches were all Elite members and they sold 6,000 tickets, which set the course for All In.Now Cody is essentially taking a shot at ROH (the company that helped him become an executive of a national promotion) and other promotions booking shows that same weekend by calling what they're doing "lame".Cody could have easily just said "no, we're not going to run a show".