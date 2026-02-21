Based God
@Based God Im still fighting my way through this new interview because there are certain topics I want to hear about but gulldang is it a struggle, I think Im over an hour in now and it feels like I'm mushing oatmeal into my ears as this guy continues to tell his dull ass story in his dull ass way of storytelling
I really hope he gets to the good stuff soon or else I'm gonna have to keep listening some more!
@Stargazer Rex I typed up a bunch of paragraphs replying to your Mary Magdalene post in the last thread, but when I hit enter the thread was closed and my post got deleted. Here's a shorter quick version of what I typed. I came across some kind of weird dark shit about Tim Hogan and his Mary Magdalene
Was reading more about Tim Hogan last night to see if he has any other silly shit that has happened since the last time I saw him in the media and I came across more about his girlfriend. Her story is a wild ride on it's own and pretty dark. Apparently she was an escort in Salt Lake City who was arrested for prostitution and her testimony helped bring down an escort service prostitution ring after she got arrested. She was really into freemason stuff and became a hang around for freemasons, which is how she met Tim Hogan. Tim Hogan left his wife and kids and began dating her. Hogan convinced her she was Mary Magdalene reincarnated and started a new order which he was the head of called the Martinist Order of Magdalene (M.O.M). He also convinced her she was an heir to some old Russian royalty and began to call her by the title Tzarina. She apparently believed him about being Mary Magdalene and old Russian royalty, tried to become a social media influencer/musician under the name GODIS (pronounced God Is), but that never really went anywhere then she got arrested several times for drugs, then died in 2022 at just 36 years old.
Also read more about what actually happened with his alchemy that turned him blue. Apparently he was adding a ton of colloidal silver to potions and drinking them thinking the colloidal silver would make him live longer. Instead he got poisoned and became blue for a few years
People seem to love his book he wrote called The Alchemical Keys to Masonic Ritual back in 2007 before he went more off the deep end. I'm kind of curious about this book now.
