View attachment 1132573
Only rule: Dave alkaselrzer
Is a piece of shit !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mascot
Song
Thank u Aj style
For ever
View attachment 1132574
Right?Dont call Dave Meltzer a piece of shit, Lake!
View attachment 1132588
Victoria is a solid mascot pick.Honestly, not the worst OP. We'll done Lake.
I'm watching Battle Riot even though that piece of shit Sean Ross Sapp spoiled it
Kushida and Templario is having a banger right now.
2 hot dogs!Gallows back in as Festus 40 minutes later
Knowing Gallows he got TWO pay days!
2 hot dogs!