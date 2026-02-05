  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

My oldest sons first gift from me was my favorite current wrestler, an aj styles figure. He would bring it out and hold it every time Aj wrestled we met AJ last mania and told him the story and he made a point to pull my son in front of him to thank him before we took a picture together it was a phenomenal experience IMG_2026-02-04-215623.jpeg

When cena retired a few weeks ago he didn’t really get that upset. When we watched Aj styles retire he was extremely sad. He started crying but not like a kid normally does when they get sad or upset, it was a quiet whimper with tears streaming down his face, a true deep sadness. AJ wasn’t his favorite but he knew he was mine and that AJ was a symbol of our bond and relationship.IMG_2416.jpeg
Thats us during the Gunther match before aj lost. I told my son there’s over a decade of aj matches he missed that we will watch together and we will always have other wrestlers we cheer on together.
 
Still binge watching WCCW. The thud of the cage door whacking Kerry on the head and the heat it drew was something else.
 
Based God said:
I'm watching Battle Riot even though that piece of shit Sean Ross Sapp spoiled it

Kushida and Templario is having a banger right now.
Templario is a shoot Knights Templar. He did a 21 and Me to confirm it on a Mexican daytime talk show.
 
