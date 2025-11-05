  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PWD PWD 1233: Double Cage Madness Month

giphy.gif


william-regal-wwe.gif


d46c8abb6b6a15a9-600x338.gif


Rules:

1. Shower

2. Weights

3. Clue

Mascots:

Gyfl8lBWUAAPdSk


GybPCNCWwAAwct3


GGaLCjYXcAAIBhO


GV7mMvTWgAAp-Bg


GxHj6OXXUAAw0Vh


GpZH0sCXIAA7Fcv


Theme:



@Kowboy On Sherdog @PRIDEWASBETTER @Oku por favor

 
Everyone of those women look like they need a penicillin shot, BG, what the heck! :eek:
 
Speaking of women that need Penicillin shots, I'm moving this post up here cause everyone should be watching W.O.W.

W.O.W. has been running Fremont Street in Las Vegas for the past couple weeks and the open of the show sounds exactly like the opening of Sam Rothstein's Aces Up tv show in Casino, I appreciate that






 
Speaking of BG, @Based God , BG said they were gonna do a Cash Money vs No Limit tour now because of the great reaction to the Verzuz battle, they should scrap this Cash Money & Freeway concert in Oakland next month, that aint selling anyways, and just come back next year with that full production

I am quite confident that would put butts in seats
 
@My Spot peep this new podcast that just started, its telling the history of Atlanta rasslin all the way back in the 1800's traveling carnival days and you know that piques me big time

Theyre releasing one quick little chapter at a time, its a good listen for history nerds such as ourselves and I frickin LOVE these old timey art works





 
Pittie Petey said:
@My Spot peep this new podcast that just started, its telling the history of Atlanta rasslin all the way back in the 1800's traveling carnival days and you know that piques me big time

Theyre releasing one quick little chapter at a time, its a good listen for history nerds such as ourselves and I frickin LOVE these old timey art works





Click to expand...

1800s?

<DisgustingHHH>
 
@Based God Nuremberg drops in a few days and I am fully piqued for this one, love me an old timey period piece political thriller
Finna try and do a double dipper in a few days with this and Predator : Badlands


 
