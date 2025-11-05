Based God
プロレス
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2011
- Messages
- 39,934
- Reaction score
- 61,185
Rules:
1. Shower
2. Weights
3. Clue
Mascots:
Theme:
@Kowboy On Sherdog @PRIDEWASBETTER @Oku por favor
Everyone of those women look like they need a penicillin shot, BG, what the heck!
Everyone of those women look like they need a penicillin shot, BG, what the heck!
@My Spot peep this new podcast that just started, its telling the history of Atlanta rasslin all the way back in the 1800's traveling carnival days and you know that piques me big time
Theyre releasing one quick little chapter at a time, its a good listen for history nerds such as ourselves and I frickin LOVE these old timey art works
1800s?
Yes. Casual confirmed.
I turned 18 in 2001
Was very briefly a teenager in the 2000's.
That means I'm still basically a youth