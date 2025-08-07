  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PWD 1223: The Road to Paris

RollSonnenRoll

RollSonnenRoll

Get a dream, hold on to it and shoot for the sky!
Rules.
1. Don't leave Kevin at home
2. Rehire Mandy
3. #PushTonyD

Mascots
The full card for the military base matches this Saturday is out, does you people member when I predicted who the 3rd man would be in the big JTG from Cryme Tyme vs Boyce LeGrande vs Samoan Dynasty Member for the Stars Of Wrestling strap would be?

Sure ya do, I said it would either be Zilla or Journey, well, ole Pete never is wrong it seems

I am looking forward to seeing Moose vs Steve Maclin live

I wonder how the heck this little promotion can afford to fly in all these names from AEW, ROH, TNA, NWA, WOW and NJPW, theyre not all main eventers but still, thats a lot of trans and lodging money for a show thats ticketed for only 400 people and about 10,000 bucks if its a complete sell it out

They must have some great sponsors


 
Does Rikishi hate him too?!

That looks like a lotta fun though
 
