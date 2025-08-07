PWD 1223: The Road to Paris

The full card for the military base matches this Saturday is out, does you people member when I predicted who the 3rd man would be in the big JTG from Cryme Tyme vs Boyce LeGrande vs Samoan Dynasty Member for the Stars Of Wrestling strap would be?



Sure ya do, I said it would either be Zilla or Journey, well, ole Pete never is wrong it seems



I am looking forward to seeing Moose vs Steve Maclin live



I wonder how the heck this little promotion can afford to fly in all these names from AEW, ROH, TNA, NWA, WOW and NJPW, theyre not all main eventers but still, thats a lot of trans and lodging money for a show thats ticketed for only 400 people and about 10,000 bucks if its a complete sell it out



They must have some great sponsors





