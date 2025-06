OK, the UFC card was pretty solid top-to-bottom, FOTY contender, and some really great finishes. The forced goofy shit talking between Paddy and Toppy was cringey as fuck, looking forward to the fight, though.



Jake Paul, meanwhile, just put another nail in the "old boxing" coffin. He looked great, JCC looked like shit, I'd be mad as fuck if I paid for that. Didn't catch the rest of the card, heard Holly Holm got a UD in her boxing return.



Does boxing ever get big again? It really seems so, so dead. Who the fuck does Jake fight next? I'd love to see him in there with someone that fights like they have an actual pulse, first 8.5 rounds of that fight was just depressing. Maybe I'm just that far out of the loop with boxing these days.