@RollSonnenRoll
I was trying to share Jordan Blu's Facebook stories feed here but I guess it cant be linked, she was posting a bunch of videos from the big Kendrick Lamar concert last night at the SF Giants ballpark and it looked pretty dope
The stage set up was frickin massive and when he exited the Grand National that was setting all alone on the huge stage that building exploded, they love them some K-Dot in the city
Heres her IG scroll which has some vids but not the best ones to show you what Im talking about
Also cool to see they actually issued some kind of commemorative paper tickets, although Im pretty sure they were useless to actually get in that place with their stupid fucking NFC communications entrance demands!
And holy frickin moley was she stunning, STUNNING!!