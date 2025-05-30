Based God said: @Stargazer Rex



Got a couple Dota 2 questions. I've been reading that it's more active in EU, are the queue times for NA bad?



Is the community as weird as League of Legends where it's non stop rage all game every game?



I was gonna start playing League of Legends, but the level of access they expect you to give Riot Vanguard to your PC is fucking insane, fuck all that lol Valve Anti Cheat ain't that bad, so I'm gonna go with Dota 2 instead I think.



Firstly, I'll say that I think Dota 2 is one of the best games ever made. Its going to have a huge learning curve coming into it new. Its by far the most complicated and nuanced moba. To get good at the game you are going to have understand a lot. For me, that's why I always keep coming back. It stimulates me mentally. I'm a very nuanced guy myself with a mercurial mind so the game fires all my neurons. For instance, WoW pvp to me is mostly just reflexes and reaction speed. They do this, so I do this. The games all seem the same to me, no nuance or real strategy to it. Whereas Dota 2 game mechanics and reaction speed help for sure but there is so much more. Ive been playing off and on for 10 years and I'm still learning things to be more efficient at the game.Ive only ever queued NA and they've always been good. Under 5 minutes, sometimes under 3. I'm not sure, but I think Dota 2 still has a big player population.Dota is kind of notorious for having a toxic community. I believe it's for these reasons:1. Games can be long as fuck. Typically around 30 to 40 minutes but they can go over an hour. For me, it feels like 1 out 6 games will be an hour plus. So it's a huge time commitment. When people are investing that much time they can get mad when they feel they have a weak link on their team.2. Its a complicates game. It can be a game of inches. Sometimes a seemingly innocuous mistake can have some long lasting effects which trigger people.3. People are just more toxic these days. Terminally online nerds who have never actually faced real adversity larping as competitive people leads to some bad social interactions.Having said that, I've had many games where no one has said a word. Just played the game and said, "gg" at the end. I have a perfect player and communication score of 12,000. You lose score when you are toxic and people report you. The lower you go the more communication privileges you lose. You go low enough and you get stuck in low priority with all the other retards. Ive had a perfect score since that system came out. To me, arguing with these nerds is beneath me so I just don't do it. I'll mute them if I have to and just focus on my game.It's a great game. Give it a chance. Its really fun. If you have any questions just ask me.