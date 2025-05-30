PWD PWD 1214: Return of The Nightmare

RollSonnenRoll

RollSonnenRoll

Get a dream, hold on to it and shoot for the sky!
Cody-Rhodes-WWE-SNME-696x392.jpeg


Rules.
1. Welcome back, American Nightmare!
2. #PushTonyD
3. Rehire Mandy

Please and thank @Oku @PRIDEWASBETTER @Kowboy On Sherdog
 
Got a couple Dota 2 questions. I've been reading that it's more active in EU, are the queue times for NA bad?

Is the community as weird as League of Legends where it's non stop rage all game every game?

I was gonna start playing League of Legends, but the level of access they expect you to give Riot Vanguard to your PC is fucking insane, fuck all that lol Valve Anti Cheat ain't that bad, so I'm gonna go with Dota 2 instead I think.

I haven't played a moba in years, I used to play Heroes of the Storm back in the day when it first came out, but Dota 2 looks like it has a way higher learning curve.
 
Alberto Del Rio busted up a television talk show set, just like Curt Hennig did in Memphis back in 1989, in a worked shoot to promote his upcoming title loss to The Son Of The Viking tomorrow night in Mexico City


It's a carny business


 
@RollSonnenRoll I was trying to share Jordan Blu's Facebook stories feed here but I guess it cant be linked, she was posting a bunch of videos from the big Kendrick Lamar concert last night at the SF Giants ballpark and it looked pretty dope

The stage set up was frickin massive and when he exited the Grand National that was setting all alone on the huge stage that building exploded, they love them some K-Dot in the city

Heres her IG scroll which has some vids but not the best ones to show you what Im talking about

Also cool to see they actually issued some kind of commemorative paper tickets, although Im pretty sure they were useless to actually get in that place with their stupid fucking NFC communications entrance demands!

And holy frickin moley was she stunning, STUNNING!!


 
Looks like she was in the club seats, thats where I sat when I made my big ESPN Sportscenter debut on the day Barry Bonds #25 was retired in San Francisco

I should bring that up to her next time I see her, I bet she'll pop


images
 
Firstly, I'll say that I think Dota 2 is one of the best games ever made. Its going to have a huge learning curve coming into it new. Its by far the most complicated and nuanced moba. To get good at the game you are going to have understand a lot. For me, that's why I always keep coming back. It stimulates me mentally. I'm a very nuanced guy myself with a mercurial mind so the game fires all my neurons. For instance, WoW pvp to me is mostly just reflexes and reaction speed. They do this, so I do this. The games all seem the same to me, no nuance or real strategy to it. Whereas Dota 2 game mechanics and reaction speed help for sure but there is so much more. Ive been playing off and on for 10 years and I'm still learning things to be more efficient at the game.

Ive only ever queued NA and they've always been good. Under 5 minutes, sometimes under 3. I'm not sure, but I think Dota 2 still has a big player population.

Dota is kind of notorious for having a toxic community. I believe it's for these reasons:

1. Games can be long as fuck. Typically around 30 to 40 minutes but they can go over an hour. For me, it feels like 1 out 6 games will be an hour plus. So it's a huge time commitment. When people are investing that much time they can get mad when they feel they have a weak link on their team.

2. Its a complicates game. It can be a game of inches. Sometimes a seemingly innocuous mistake can have some long lasting effects which trigger people.

3. People are just more toxic these days. Terminally online nerds who have never actually faced real adversity larping as competitive people leads to some bad social interactions.

Having said that, I've had many games where no one has said a word. Just played the game and said, "gg" at the end. I have a perfect player and communication score of 12,000. You lose score when you are toxic and people report you. The lower you go the more communication privileges you lose. You go low enough and you get stuck in low priority with all the other retards. Ive had a perfect score since that system came out. To me, arguing with these nerds is beneath me so I just don't do it. I'll mute them if I have to and just focus on my game.

It's a great game. Give it a chance. Its really fun. If you have any questions just ask me.
 
Nice. She really is stunning. I like the stage set up. It's simple but grandiose. Feels like a big time event. He's on top of the world right now, no doubt about it
 
There's audio! They sounded pretty good but I'd be a little hot if I paid my money and sat out in the July Oakland sun all day and didn't get the Whole Lotta Love solo. I don't know if that was a common thing they did to only do the intro and first verse before turning it into a remix of Rock and Roll but I don't like it a damn bit!
 
This reminds me of my favorite What's Happening episode, where Rerun gets forced, by some local neighborhood toughs, to bootleg a Doobie Brothers concert by sneaking in a tape recorder under his giant trench coat!


31961646_1718335511577380_29245110923296768_n.jpg


I bet those tapes sounded pristine too since apparently they were the only 4 people at the show


MV5BNDQzNDE3N2QtNDYxNC00YjFmLTllODAtMmE5NThmNDZkYTBmXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg
 
Smoke on The Water came on one of my shuffles earlier and I just started laughing cause it unlocked a memory of stoned Homer making up lyrics



I am hungry for a
candy bar
I think I'll eat a mounds!
<lmao><lmao><lmao>
 
May I tell you an amazing tale that is sure to astonish and amaze, Sid?

Theres a VIP entrance to the Oakland Coliseum parking lot that goes under Hegenberger Rd, we would always use it cause we bought the VIP parking pass for tailgating during football season, it was a lot quicker entry and you were allowed more space to set up your party set up

Well, young Sid, here is the rub, that VIP entrance was also a general use exit after the game but 90% of the people there had no idea it even existed so they would all turn around and exit the same way they came in and be stuck in gridlock parking lot traffic forever while we just scooted right back out the side exit quick as you please and were already on the freeway headed home 5 to 7 minutes after we loaded up in the cars!

And what was even worse than the car traffic was the train lines after the game, those poor people would be standing 15 wide and about a half mile deep, just stuck there waiting as they slowly inched ahead like cattle!

Meanwhile, we were already back here at the sit down pizza place enjoying a frosty cold brew and some hearty laughs while them poor schlubs hadnt even made it past Rockridge yet!


tenor.gif
 
