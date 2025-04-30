RollSonnenRoll
Get a dream, hold on to it and shoot for the sky!
Some good looking pits there, Rex. No doubt about it
I just saw that on IG. That dude has one of the best youth wrestling programs in the country. Super stud in the wrestling world but it's a bit of a weird pairing lol. We'll see what happens!
There are a lot of people complaining over the ticket prices in the replies.
@Pittie Petey @Batjester After many weeks and 10 episodes I have finally finished the Crime in Sports Evel Knievel journey!
Overall, it was really good. Evidently there's a very thoroughly written book about him that they pulled a lot of research from. It had a lot stories about him that I hadn't heard before.
I would strongly recommend the first episode. It was several hours of carny tales of his youth and beginnings around Montana. His initial days doing stunt shows and multiple failed business ventures. It really set the scene for this absolute conman and all kinds of funny stories.
Past that though, it's not really worth it to put up with these two fucking assholes. God, they're just brutal to listen to sometimes. Just see if there's an audiobook of that biography lol
I think my favorite revelation from the story is how from day 1, the Grand Canyon jump was his endgame. I never knew that, I just thought the idea came along as he thought of bigger stunts to do. He was promoting it as soon as he got any notoriety that he was going to jump the Grand Canyon. Which we know turned into Snake River. That makes me appreciate his career even more considering that everything was just one big gimmick to get to a blow off.
He genuinely thought he was going to make like $20 million in 1970's money and retire off that. He made about $500k lol
They did mention Vince's initial involvement in the jump before Vince Sr, didn't want anything to do with it.
Me and Roxie were on our morning walk this morning and some lady on her commute to work pulled over and tried to hand me 6 bucks to buy Roxie some food, while I'm thankful that she has a beautiful heart and cares about animals, do I really look like that much of a homeless frickin bum as I trudge along in my same exact stained work scrubbies that I wear every single day on our walks, I know Im not Hollywood fashion plate "Classy" Freddie Blassie here but geez!
The new MCU movie, Thunderbolts, is getting good reviews, may try and see if the times work out so I can do a double dipper with Sinners in the next few days cause I am officially fully piqued on that one
The trailers look fun. Classic ragtag group thrown together for an adventure storyThe new MCU movie, Thunderbolts, is getting good reviews, may try and see if the times work out so I can do a double dipper with Sinners in the next few days cause I am officially fully piqued on that one