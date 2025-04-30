PWD PWD 1210: Where is Cody?

RollSonnenRoll

RollSonnenRoll

Get a dream, hold on to it and shoot for the sky!
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 3, 2012
Messages
71,066
Reaction score
107,751

PIsZpquyfMZDf5z4Vt.webp

Cody-Rhodes-Cathy-Kelley-WrestleMania-41-645x370.png


Rules.
1. Come back, Cody!
2. #PushTonyD
3. Rehire Mandy

lucy-pinder-v0-8y2qksymevwe1.jpg


48i1899di0xe1.jpeg


dxf4si7rcdxe1.gif


f4912mmbarwe1.png



Theme


@Kowboy On Sherdog @Oku @PRIDEWASBETTER
 


There are a lot of people complaining over the ticket prices in the replies.
 
Me and Roxie were on our morning walk this morning and some lady on her commute to work pulled over and tried to hand me 6 bucks to buy Roxie some food, while I'm thankful that she has a beautiful heart and cares about animals, do I really look like that much of a homeless frickin bum as I trudge along in my same exact stained work scrubbies that I wear every single day on our walks, I know Im not Hollywood fashion plate "Classy" Freddie Blassie here but geez!
 
Pittie Petey said:
The Business has changed forever

@Stargazer Rex



Click to expand...

Stargazer Rex said:
I just saw that on IG. That dude has one of the best youth wrestling programs in the country. Super stud in the wrestling world but it's a bit of a weird pairing lol. We'll see what happens!
Click to expand...
Well thats the last thing I expected. I appreciate them doing something different though. I'm so glad it's not another reality show, IPA or wrestling promotion
 
Stargazer Rex said:
I just saw that on IG. That dude has one of the best youth wrestling programs in the country. Super stud in the wrestling world but it's a bit of a weird pairing lol. We'll see what happens!
Click to expand...
RollSonnenRoll said:
Well thats the last thing I expected. I appreciate them doing something different though. I'm so glad it's not another reality show, IPA or wrestling promotion
Click to expand...

Will the marketing geniuses behind Pasta Mania and Scott Baio Is 46... And Pregnant have enough razzle dazzle left in their grapefruits to turn this niche sport into a worldwide phenomenon!?!?
 
@Pittie Petey @Batjester After many weeks and 10 episodes I have finally finished the Crime in Sports Evel Knievel journey!

Overall, it was really good. Evidently there's a very thoroughly written book about him that they pulled a lot of research from. It had a lot stories about him that I hadn't heard before.

I would strongly recommend the first episode. It was several hours of carny tales of his youth and beginnings around Montana. His initial days doing stunt shows and multiple failed business ventures. It really set the scene for this absolute conman and all kinds of funny stories.

Past that though, it's not really worth it to put up with these two fucking assholes. God, they're just brutal to listen to sometimes. Just see if there's an audiobook of that biography lol

I think my favorite revelation from the story is how from day 1, the Grand Canyon jump was his endgame. I never knew that, I just thought the idea came along as he thought of bigger stunts to do. He was promoting it as soon as he got any notoriety that he was going to jump the Grand Canyon. Which we know turned into Snake River. That makes me appreciate his career even more considering that everything was just one big gimmick to get to a blow off.

He genuinely thought he was going to make like $20 million in 1970's money and retire off that. He made about $500k lol

They did mention Vince's initial involvement in the jump before Vince Sr, didn't want anything to do with it.
 
RollSonnenRoll said:
@Pittie Petey @Batjester After many weeks and 10 episodes I have finally finished the Crime in Sports Evel Knievel journey!

Overall, it was really good. Evidently there's a very thoroughly written book about him that they pulled a lot of research from. It had a lot stories about him that I hadn't heard before.

I would strongly recommend the first episode. It was several hours of carny tales of his youth and beginnings around Montana. His initial days doing stunt shows and multiple failed business ventures. It really set the scene for this absolute conman and all kinds of funny stories.

Past that though, it's not really worth it to put up with these two fucking assholes. God, they're just brutal to listen to sometimes. Just see if there's an audiobook of that biography lol

I think my favorite revelation from the story is how from day 1, the Grand Canyon jump was his endgame. I never knew that, I just thought the idea came along as he thought of bigger stunts to do. He was promoting it as soon as he got any notoriety that he was going to jump the Grand Canyon. Which we know turned into Snake River. That makes me appreciate his career even more considering that everything was just one big gimmick to get to a blow off.

He genuinely thought he was going to make like $20 million in 1970's money and retire off that. He made about $500k lol

They did mention Vince's initial involvement in the jump before Vince Sr, didn't want anything to do with it.
Click to expand...

10 episodes, geez Louise!!

That audiobook sounds like a good idea, though, I may look into that
 
Pittie Petey said:
Me and Roxie were on our morning walk this morning and some lady on her commute to work pulled over and tried to hand me 6 bucks to buy Roxie some food, while I'm thankful that she has a beautiful heart and cares about animals, do I really look like that much of a homeless frickin bum as I trudge along in my same exact stained work scrubbies that I wear every single day on our walks, I know Im not Hollywood fashion plate "Classy" Freddie Blassie here but geez!
Click to expand...

I'm glad you are still walking, Pete. Always remember, your neck is broken not your legs!
 
Pittie Petey said:
The new MCU movie, Thunderbolts, is getting good reviews, may try and see if the times work out so I can do a double dipper with Sinners in the next few days cause I am officially fully piqued on that one
Click to expand...

Finna see Sinners again this Friday. Not in Imax tho.
 
Pittie Petey said:
The new MCU movie, Thunderbolts, is getting good reviews, may try and see if the times work out so I can do a double dipper with Sinners in the next few days cause I am officially fully piqued on that one
Click to expand...
The trailers look fun. Classic ragtag group thrown together for an adventure story
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
PWD PWD 1198: Say His Name and He Appears This Saturday
53 54 55
Replies
1K
Views
14K
Darkavius
Darkavius

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,615
Messages
57,235,144
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top