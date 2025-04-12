PWD 1207: It's Officially Wrestlemania Week

lucy-pinder-v0-lmuuzdmzasre1.jpeg


easter-tease-v0-m1juq39k8lte1.jpeg


y6fbo863ocue1.gif


sexy-naked-penny-v0-cnnomeqgu8ue1.jpg



Thank you, Roll, great job as usual

I watched that new Wrestlemania IX documentary on Peacock last night, it was prettay entertaining, I never actually watched WM9 before but I am aware of most of the bits and pieces

It was a great behind the scenes look at all the moving parts that went into putting together that huge stage production and literally building the outdoor arena in a Caesars Palace parking lot, so many sweet delicious backstage nuts and bolts

It was also a nice introduction to people I never saw before like Nelson Sweglar, a name that Ive seen on WWF credits forever but never actually knew anything about him so it was interesting to see him at work, cracking the whip on the production crew

It was also funny to see the surprised and angry look on so many of the wrestlers faces when they noticed a camera crew back there filming, a lot of questions from people like The Undertaker and Sensational Sherri, "Why are you back here, what are you doing?", since this was the first time WWF or any promotion had allowed that kind of backstage locker room access and you could tell it made a lot of the guys very uncomfortable and feeling exposed which is hilarious to think about in 2025

Plus you had Bruce Prichard strutting around back there like he was the Pope Of Chilitown in his Gold's Gym shirt and Zubaz LoL

Its not a pro rasslin documentary if you dont have Bret in there talking about how he was betrayed so you know thats a running storyline, I did like the part where Bret talked about how amazing it was that they were playing ads for the show at the Las Vegas airport so he got to see his own face everywhere as soon as he landed and he dug that very much

I like the ending to the Hulk & Brutus vs Money Inc match with Jimmy Hart turning his jacket inside out to reveal referee stripes on the interior lining so he made the 3 count, I wonder if they got that from the Seinfeld jacket episode with Elaine's dad

And yes they went deep into the Hogan black eye story


All in all, a really well done doc that celebrated the WWE in a way that only the WWE can but it was a pretty straightforward story with none of their usual bullshit, an enjoyable watch for marks like us
 
Last edited:
@My Spot they didnt interview Corny's fat wife but there is a shot of Shawn Michaels in there that is probably the exact same view that she saw in that bathroom stall, if you catch my drift, so technically they did reference that story
 
@Stargazer Rex Im sure you already heard about me going ham on that bitch ass bus driver from Merced Union School District for scaring Roxie this morning so I assume you guys are already strapping up and getting ready to ride out here for a good old fashioned P-Town vs M-Town Throwdown so lets do a gentlemans agreement, when the rumble jumps off behind the Dairy Queen, you work to the left like American rasslin and I'll work to the right like Lucha Libre and we'll just stay out of each others way, that way no one has to get hurt...


Lz78eC.gif
 
