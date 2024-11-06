PWD 1190: Walking to Wargames Edition

deezy
Well Nikkita Lyons won't be dancing atop the ECW Arena on TBS, pal!
Ehhhhh, I don’t know, Jim!
I just want Mox to show up in a Ram monster truckYou don't want to hear marble mouthed Hook in a promo battle against Christian?!
And I'm just gonna say it now. As the locker room leader of the pWd - Mr Trump is YOUR president again and you will respect him! If you respect The Business that is.
Works the marks
Works the smarks
Brings back assassination angles
Can talk
Can work
The Hulkster approves of him
Wanted to shoot on his opps
WWE Hall of Famer
I just want Mox to show up in a Ram monster truck
and a first lady that gets the business as well