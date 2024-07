RollSonnenRoll said: They looked ok. Still got a great pop too for opening match of velocity with half the crowd still at the concession stand and merch table Click to expand...

The crowd was starting to feel the same way I did, began booing after awhile cause no one in that building wanted to see The Roadies getting manhandled by these skinny dweebs, they popped extra hard for the Doomsday Device after all that nonsense