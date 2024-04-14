PWD 1160: The Triple H Era has begun

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 300 ***The Aftermath***
I dont think I ever met him personally but obviously Im familiar with him from Beyond The Mat but also cause he's a local legend, he was part of the original APW crew that grinded their asses off and built the local indy scene up from literally nothing to the thriving business that it is today
All the promotions that run regularly out here in Northern California can be traced back to that original APW group and his match against Mike Modest on Beyond The Mat played a huge part in getting the momentum going and letting people know there even was a local scene out here

He was pretty much retired by the time I got deep into the local rasslin community but i seen him work live at both of the big Cow Palace Royale shows(Cody vs Joey Ryan in a cage and then Rey Mysterio vs those kids smiles)

A lotta people I know out here were friends with him and a lot of them are broken up over this, posting about it on social media, apparently he was a great friend and an amazing dad, really sad stuff


T1.png


T2.png


T3.jpg
 
just got out of Civil War and decided I needed something to eat to collect my thoughts and went over to Dave's Hot Chicken again. This time was feeling a bit zesty and got the Reaper.

20240414_151602.jpg

Pretty hot boys! But it couldn't keep ol Oz down for the 3 count.
 
