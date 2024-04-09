PWD 1159: Story Finished

RollSonnenRoll
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2012
- Messages
- 58,881
- Reaction score
- 85,429
Rules
1. Finish the story
2. Rehird Mandy
3. #PushTonyD
Mascots
Theme
Please and thank you @D.R.H. @Oku @PRIDEWASBETTER @Kowboy On Sherdog
Rules
1. Finish the story
2. Rehird Mandy
3. #PushTonyD
Mascots
Theme
Please and thank you @D.R.H. @Oku @PRIDEWASBETTER @Kowboy On Sherdog
A wig unfortunately but she's still hot
I am so tired of references to 'stories.'One Story Finished
One Just Starting
t-minus one minute Rex
Thats the exact reason I didnt watch, I knew he would dance around it and didnt have the grapefruits to get into the real controversies of this business!
Damn good Bayley to Belly suplex off the roof though.Damn. SUV is an awesome lead in to wrestling for the kids
My day has been legit complete shit, so don't do this to me.Better open with RoxGOAT