PWD 1147: The Corporate Champion!

RollSonnenRoll

RollSonnenRoll

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 3, 2012
Messages
56,528
Reaction score
81,448

1706475163480-png.1026545


Rules
1. Don't give your Rumble spot away
2. Rehire Mandy
3. #PushTonyD

Mascots
lucy-pinder-those-tits-need-splattering-v0-j8qznzh8vffc1.jpg


vixen-virago-your-pe-teacher-v0-ddnwtu5iwwrb1.jpg


A1WNrdFjL.gif


Theme



@Oku @PRIDEWASBETTER @D.R.H. Please and thank you​
 
Roxie did a little better on her walk this morning but we're still working out all the kinks, added in one more block to our route but still shaved a few minutes of our total time cause she was a little less confused and distraught than she was yesterday
She's easily distracted by other people and has to be physically pulled away from trying to follow them, when we get to a house where she can smell they have dogs she gets nervous and tries to turn back
Today when we hit the same point where we turned towards the house yesterday, she immediately knew where she was and started pulling like a sled dog all the way til we got back to the house
 
People are speculating that TKO are gonna get rid of anyone involved with the McMahon's and The Rock will be in charge lmao
 
I ordered a big tub of coconut oil cause i noticed she has a nasty wound on her tail and on her foot from chewing on them, hopefully its just dry skin and this will help, if not, at least she'll taste delicious
 
Canceled Peacock, this is The Rock taking over the DC Cinematic Universe all over again.

..I was gonna cancel Peacock anyway.

<rawsun>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1137: December 1st!
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
20K
Stargazer Rex
Stargazer Rex
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1139: T-minus 11 Days!
50 51 52
Replies
1K
Views
20K
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1138: A Date That Will Live in Infamy
51 52 53
Replies
1K
Views
22K
Batjester
Batjester
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1140: Sh**ter Was Full!
52 53 54
Replies
1K
Views
23K
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1142: #Day2
55 56 57
Replies
1K
Views
20K
Pliny Pete
Pliny Pete

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,643
Messages
55,015,384
Members
174,553
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top