  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

PVZ vs Mackenzie Dern, who wins?

thedevil66687

thedevil66687

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 10, 2017
Messages
35
Reaction score
0
Either at 115 or 125 who do we have winning this fight?
Paige is certainly sharper standing, though Dern does seem to have power. If it went to the ground surly Dern
would finish her?
2.jpg dern-amanda-cooper-ufc-224-7.jpg.983efa726104713a44f371bc27bbd213.jpg
 
Dern.
She would sit on PVZ face and mount her like that.
Round 1, Dern by ass choke.
 
In b4 Mackenzie Dern 's accent, Mackenzie Dern's ass, PVZ' tits, and PVZ once beat up 5 kids with cancer in a movie theatre.
 
Thread number 123678595 with the same dumb question , "Fighter X vs Fighter Y , who wins?", do you realize how non sense is that question?

 
Dern via size, she understands size, she appreciates size, size does matter... and she’s the BIGGEST of them all!
 
pinero said:
Thread number 123678595 with the same dumb question , "Fighter X vs Fighter Y , who wins?", do you realize how non sense is that question?
Click to expand...
Its a question that's been asked since fighting began so best get used to it.
 
Dern is way out of her league, put Paige in with Meatball Molly, thst would be a fairer fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,396
Messages
57,662,160
Members
175,790
Latest member
Schneed

Share this page

Back
Top