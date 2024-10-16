TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
- Joined
- May 25, 2002
- Messages
- 8,444
- Reaction score
- 10,420
Putin meets with Iranian president and hails "New World Order" of Russian allies.
"The meeting is another sign of the "axis of resistance expanding itself", military analyst Cedric Leighton told CNN.
The timing of the meeting also sends a message to Netanyahu and the US.
This comes on the heels of a formal Russia-North Korea mutual defence pact, as the two nuclear powers sign a joint declaration to defend each other from aggression from outsiders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he visited Pyongyang in June, and said it included a mutual assistance clause under which each side agreed to help the other repel external aggression.
Asked if this meant that Russia could be drawn into backing Pyongyang in a conflict on the Korean peninsula or that North Korea could side with Russia in a conflict with the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the treaty wording was "quite unambiguous" and needed no clarification.
"The meeting is another sign of the "axis of resistance expanding itself", military analyst Cedric Leighton told CNN.
The timing of the meeting also sends a message to Netanyahu and the US.
This comes on the heels of a formal Russia-North Korea mutual defence pact, as the two nuclear powers sign a joint declaration to defend each other from aggression from outsiders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when he visited Pyongyang in June, and said it included a mutual assistance clause under which each side agreed to help the other repel external aggression.
Asked if this meant that Russia could be drawn into backing Pyongyang in a conflict on the Korean peninsula or that North Korea could side with Russia in a conflict with the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the treaty wording was "quite unambiguous" and needed no clarification.
https://www.reuters.com/world/kremlin-says-its-mutual-defence-agreement-with-north-korea-is-unambiguous-2024-10-15/