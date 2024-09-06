PBAC








Putin claims Russia will support Harris in US elections
Quote: "Her [Harris’s – ed.] laugh is so contagious, which means that she is doing well. And if Ms Harris is doing well, she may refrain from such actions [imposing sanctions]."
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/09/5/7473557/index.amp&ved=2ahUKEwighcTb4a2IAxUryAIHHepCIjQQr_oDKAB6BAgaEAE&usg=AOvVaw0C-PhVhORuUZOQyzQft2by
