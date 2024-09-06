Elections Putin says he supports Harris

This makes sense. Harris will likely be a fairly standard US President and will stick to doctrine.

Trump on the other hand is like an unpredictable little child. Will he be be praising Putin, calling his invasion genius? Or will he be threatening fire and fury the likes of which we've never seen? Putin is already up shit-creek with his failed speshul operation. He doesn't need another unpredictable factor on the other side of the globe.
 
lol at the idea of Putin's puppet Trump rebelling against his master.

As for Putin's claims that he supports Harris, he also claimed that he wasn't going to invade Ukraine. We saw how that turned out. This is Covfefe level reverse psychology that Putin is using. He's not even putting in the slightest bit of effort at this point. He must think Trump supporters are dumber than an inbred cocker spaniel.
 
