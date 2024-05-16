International Putin and Xi Jinping pledge new era of Sino-Russian 'no limits' relationship. Tell US to "Know your role, and stop meddling"

"China is willing to ... jointly achieve the development and rejuvenation of our respective countries, and work together to uphold fairness and justice in the world...

The United States still thinks in terms of the Cold War and is guided by the logic of bloc confrontation, putting the security of 'narrow groups' above regional security and stability, which creates a security threat for all countries in the region," the joint statement said. "The U.S. must abandon this behaviour."


When China goes for Taiwan they will have plenty of cheap oil for their war machine.
 
I'll bet my hat this is signaling about Taiwan. Two Countries trying to annex territory sending a joint signal to the one Country they give a sh*t about in opposition to that, not a coincidence.
 
American foreign policy towards China has been abysmal.

It shows that after 9/11, a bunch of neocon morons thought it would be a great idea to emancipate America from Europe and especially Britain. 20 years later, two major wars lost, trust of Europe lost, no soft power, the toolkit has shrunk to military threats, sanctions or outright corruption of local potentates. The most identifiable goal of the state department is the militant promotion of lgbt and their embassies around the globe are either CIA cash drops for corrupt local politicians or lgbt flag zones.

In this general atmosphere, the contact with china has been basically do as we say or else. might have worked in 2000, but that's done now. it's over. america can't really influence what china does anymore. i don't even know when america was last smart in relation to china. maybe during nixon.

China is lost for the west. they will continue to develop in their own direction, create their sphere of influence, move away from the financial instruments of the west, which have become unreliable (that idea of confiscating russian assets and using them is fatal if actually implemented - why would anyone hold a dime in the western financial system anymore?), they will build their own with the russians, the middle east and others.

it's a shit situation. and us in europe can't do shit either. we've got some yapping poodles like macron that try to pump himself up when speaking about china, but in reality, we're a market for chinese products more than a real policy determinant towards them.
 
We'll be able to sift it off the Pacific's surface once their diesel powered 19th century navy is on the ocean floor if they're dumb enough to try that.
Their navy is modernizing rapidly, and they won't try anything until the 2040s at the earliest.
 
No it's not.
Chinese economy is fading fast too, they've lost significant ground post-COVID. This isn't abrupt, it's actually long overdue.

www.ft.com

China’s economy will not overtake the US until 2060, if ever

The consensus that Beijing can achieve whatever target it sets ignores the pace of slowdown in recent years
www.ft.com www.ft.com
foreignpolicy.com

The Reason China Can’t Stop Its Decline

The conventional wisdom on China has shifted but still misses the bigger picture.
foreignpolicy.com foreignpolicy.com
time.com

China's Economic Slump Is Here to Stay

Growth rates are flagging as an unsustainable mountain of debt piles up that cannot realistically be repaid.
time.com time.com

 
I'll bet my hat this is signaling about Taiwan. Two Countries trying to annex territory sending a joint signal to the one Country they give a sh*t about in opposition to that, not a coincidence.
Uh...no. Its much more than that. This is more like signalling of the New World Order

Yes they are going their own direction.

Pillsbury doughboy has this to say

"...to push together two nuclear powers, Russia and China, it's really a blunder of the highest order.… The Russians had a million army troops built up on the Chinese border for a while, so to see them come together like this to me is just shocking. It's one of the biggest blunders we'll see in my lifetime."
 
By that theoretical metric, China surpassed the US a decade ago.

🤔

Hmm. Well, then. Carry on.
They did, as in they make more stuff and consume more stuff. But that's because they have a lot of people. It doesn't mean much.
The US has a technological and financial advantage.

GDP only means so much, on the same page we have the "The Netherlands has a bigger GDP than Russia!" idiots. As if the Netherlands could sustain 2 years of all out war with Ukraine.
 
Is this finally BRICS taking over?
Lmao
 
Damn, all the traveling Biden did with Xi around the Tibet plateau, and this is how Xi treats him? Shocking!
At least one side isn't openly supporting Russia whose stated goal is to end American hegemony.
 
