"Put me back in coach" - Cyborg

xhaydenx said: They used to get 135ers to fatten up and meet her at 140 lol. Never fought a career FW in the UFC until like 8 fights in when she fought SPencer, after which she left. Click to expand...

She was literally the only career FW the UFC ever had. Not her fault they never signed anyone to the 145 division. Hell they even carried it on and called Amanda a 2 division champion for years yet never even bother to post a top 10 ranking. UFC.com Had Amanda as champ with a blank page for the ranked FWs. WMMA weight classes are stupidly set up. Should be under 116 lbs, 116-130 and 130 + No reason Cyborg, Amanda and Kayla shouldn't have been in 1 category rather than 3 different ones.