"Put me back in coach" - Cyborg

Now she wants back in the UFC after seeing Kayla and the vid Amanda just posted. If she wasn't such a drama queen, I would be down for it. I hope she just gets ignored.
 
kayla-harrison-watching-holly-holm-fight-footage-v0-umscrn68l9uc1.jpeg
 
Nah, we´re good as it is, also, is she making 135?? She used to argue 139 or something was the lowest she was able to go and not die...how is she going to make 135??
 
After her manager put out that YouTube video lying and editing Dana to make him look bad, not sure if that's going to happen here champ.
 
Dana White has told her millions of times that she would never be back in UFC. Should have thought about that before doctoring a video of Dana White and then pretending her so-called team messed up
 
Cyborg already dropped the ball with Dana White and the whole 145 Cyborg division thing never worked out anyway. Can't imagine a scenario where the UFC would ever invite her back

Damn and I used to like her too.
 
El Fernas said:
Nah, we´re good as it is, also, is she making 135?? She used to argue 139 or something was the lowest she was able to go and not die...how is she going to make 135??
They used to get 135ers to fatten up and meet her at 140 lol. Never fought a career FW in the UFC until like 8 fights in when she fought SPencer, after which she left.
 
xhaydenx said:
They used to get 135ers to fatten up and meet her at 140 lol. Never fought a career FW in the UFC until like 8 fights in when she fought SPencer, after which she left.
She was literally the only career FW the UFC ever had. Not her fault they never signed anyone to the 145 division. Hell they even carried it on and called Amanda a 2 division champion for years yet never even bother to post a top 10 ranking. UFC.com Had Amanda as champ with a blank page for the ranked FWs. WMMA weight classes are stupidly set up. Should be under 116 lbs, 116-130 and 130 + No reason Cyborg, Amanda and Kayla shouldn't have been in 1 category rather than 3 different ones.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
She was literally the only career FW the UFC ever had. Not her fault they never signed anyone to the 145 division. Hell they even carried it on and called Amanda a 2 division champion for years yet never even bother to post a top 10 ranking. UFC.com Had Amanda as champ with a blank page for the ranked FWs. WMMA weight classes are stupidly set up. Should be under 116 lbs, 116-130 and 130 + No reason Cyborg, Amanda and Kayla shouldn't have been in 1 category rather than 3 different ones.
Yeh, the UFC wasted their time with FW.

It doesn't change the fact that Cyborg wasn't fighting proper FWs until SPencer. She won the belt off a fattened up BW that they signed from Invicta to debut in the UFC and fight her.

UFC always should have been started AW instead of FW, where there is actual good fighters to sign. FW is shit no matter where you go.
 
xhaydenx said:
Yeh, the UFC wasted their time with FW.

It doesn't change the fact that Cyborg wasn't fighting proper FWs until SPencer. She won the belt off a fattened up BW that they signed from Invicta to debut in the UFC and fight her.

UFC always should have been started AW instead of FW, where there is actual good fighters to sign. FW is shit no matter where you go.
I just hated the fact they kept running with it for Amanda calling her a double champ for years.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
I just hated the fact they kept running with it for Amanda calling her a double champ for years.
Haha. Yeh, I mean, technically she was, but she was lording over an empty division on one hand, and a weakening one on the other.

I mean, Pena fought the belt lol.
 
