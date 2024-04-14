"Put me back in coach" - Cyborg

Nah, we´re good as it is, also, is she making 135?? She used to argue 139 or something was the lowest she was able to go and not die...how is she going to make 135??
She was literally the only career FW the UFC ever had. Not her fault they never signed anyone to the 145 division. Hell they even carried it on and called Amanda a 2 division champion for years yet never even bother to post a top 10 ranking. UFC.com Had Amanda as champ with a blank page for the ranked FWs. WMMA weight classes are stupidly set up. Should be under 116 lbs, 116-130 and 130 + No reason Cyborg, Amanda and Kayla shouldn't have been in 1 category rather than 3 different ones.They used to get 135ers to fatten up and meet her at 140 lol. Never fought a career FW in the UFC until like 8 fights in when she fought SPencer, after which she left.
I just hated the fact they kept running with it for Amanda calling her a double champ for years.Yeh, the UFC wasted their time with FW.
It doesn't change the fact that Cyborg wasn't fighting proper FWs until SPencer. She won the belt off a fattened up BW that they signed from Invicta to debut in the UFC and fight her.
UFC always should have been started AW instead of FW, where there is actual good fighters to sign. FW is shit no matter where you go.
