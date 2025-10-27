Push pull legs —- which is most important for grappling?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Let me add on to that question
My strongest areas are Push, then Pull and then legs
Is that exactly the opposite of what you would want for grappling? I figure it is.. cause when is the opponent over your fucking shoulders…
Second question — my friend does BJJ wants me to introduce him to weightlifting.. what exercises do you find most useful? I was just gonna run a pull day with Trap bar deadlift thrown in..
