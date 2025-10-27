Push pull legs —- which is most important for grappling?

In my opinion pulling strength is probably most important followed by leg strength(hips) and then pushing strength.



Wrestlers/grapplers tend to be very strong in the pulling movements. Pulling strength allows them to control opponents, go for takedowns, get submissions, etc..



My advice would be lots of bodyweight pulling exercises like pull ups, chin ups, kipping pull ups, etc ...switching up grip width...use bands if you need to regress the lifts...weighted versions are great too...focus on explosive variations as well to chest or even stomach/hips...obviously start with easy progressions and go towards tougher ones...as he gets stronger...



Rows are excellent. Don't be afraid to use some momentum.



Deadlift variations are great. Having a big deadlift will help him to control his opponents.



Also focus on grip strength training. Hanging from a bar. Hanging by towels. Barbell holds for time. Using grippers, pinching plates, etc also is a good idea.



I'd still make sure he does other big lifts to maintain some semblance of strength balance. So squats, presses, bench press, etc.