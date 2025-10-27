Push pull legs —- which is most important for grappling?

Let me add on to that question

My strongest areas are Push, then Pull and then legs

Is that exactly the opposite of what you would want for grappling? I figure it is.. cause when is the opponent over your fucking shoulders…

Second question — my friend does BJJ wants me to introduce him to weightlifting.. what exercises do you find most useful? I was just gonna run a pull day with Trap bar deadlift thrown in..
 
My opinion is the same as ever.

Train for a supertotal. Train heavy and hard and get as strong as you can on the squat, bench press, deadlift, clean, snatch, overhead press, and bent over row. Everything will fall into place if you train for those.

Strong is strong, no matter the sport. The only difference between athletes is that every type of athlete has more "sport-specific strength" than other types of athletes from different sports. Aside from that it's all the same shit.

And if your friend's grappling coach complains that his arms are not strong enough for a rear naked choke, have him do heavy curls too. Problem solved. It's all the same shit.
 
Simplistic answer: I think push for throws and takedowns while pull for grappling submissions and guard work.

(Obviously there is a lot more to it than that)
 
In my opinion pulling strength is probably most important followed by leg strength(hips) and then pushing strength.

Wrestlers/grapplers tend to be very strong in the pulling movements. Pulling strength allows them to control opponents, go for takedowns, get submissions, etc..

My advice would be lots of bodyweight pulling exercises like pull ups, chin ups, kipping pull ups, etc ...switching up grip width...use bands if you need to regress the lifts...weighted versions are great too...focus on explosive variations as well to chest or even stomach/hips...obviously start with easy progressions and go towards tougher ones...as he gets stronger...

Rows are excellent. Don't be afraid to use some momentum.

Deadlift variations are great. Having a big deadlift will help him to control his opponents.

Also focus on grip strength training. Hanging from a bar. Hanging by towels. Barbell holds for time. Using grippers, pinching plates, etc also is a good idea.

I'd still make sure he does other big lifts to maintain some semblance of strength balance. So squats, presses, bench press, etc.
 
whichever area prevents this endemic muscle imbalance endemic to BJJ is best to take seriously in my opinion:

1761584279500.png



I personally focus on pull because it's hard to replicate pull-up motions in BJJ training drills.

Anyone can do push-ups, squats, planks, but you need a pull-up bar to hit this area properly.

At the same time, I know someone who specializes in bench press in my gym (like literally they don't care about the other lifts) and their ezekil choke is insane.
 
Really good information, damn.

Yeah it is pretty funny how little pecs translate to functional strength. Although I maintain that they add more to punch power than people will admit.

If I’m swinging across my chest I expect my pecs to play a role. Plus there’s a study showing correlation
 
I think pecs play a big role in grappling defense. I put my hands in guard position in front of my chest and don't let anyone dislodge them. And escapes become easier pushing with my scapula instead of my shoulders.
 
As for OP, I think it's a mistake to split the body up like that. Train full-body movements whenever possible and make sure you train for strength AND speed.
 
Deadlifting, overhead pressing, the Olympic lifts, carrying things, crawling, sprinting... you've never heard of teaching the body to express power as one unit before?
 
Bro.. no one said I wasn’t doing compound lifts

Bench/overhead for push day

Deadlift for pull/legs day

Heavy rows or weighted pull ups for pull day

What are we talking about here?
 
Not just compounds, movements that generate tension from your feet to your hands, where a weak link in the chain limits the entire endeavor. I've heard it called "tying your X together" and I really like that.
 
Got it. That makes more sense. Well my friend didnt even ask for sport specific training.. that’s on my part. Get dude hooked.. like even if it’s just standard exercises he notices “damn I feel like my submissions are tighter”
 
