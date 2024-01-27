Pure strikers in MMA as late as 2001

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
Vive le Québec libre !
Seriously why did it keep happening so late and in high profile matches?
In Pride 9, Gilbert Yvel got GnP to hell by Vitor.
Around the same time, Semmy Schilt was getting GnP to hell and then subbed in like 2' by Josh Barnett in UFC 32.
Both Gilbert and Semmy were pure strikers. Didn't they know at that point what happens to dudes without wrestling/grappling?
