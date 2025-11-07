Punishment/Solution for Eye Pokers?

Killer Kadoogan said: they should a changed the gloves by now



they need to just take the extra 85 cents per glove it would take and properly bend that shit.



and then after that, immediate point deductions, no more grace. every time.



that shit would happen far less. Click to expand...

didnt they do that already? I thought they used new gloves for a lil while that were more bend inward and it didnt prevent shit, i thought i heard fighters complain about them since they could not open their hand as well to perform other actions such as grappling, i could be wrong and maybe mixing up the orgs, but i feel like this was already a talking point years ago.I think at the end its just human error, it cant really be helped without hurting the fighter in some other aspect. I think punishments need to be more consistent, i think years ago we used to see ref's warn fighters 2-3 times and not take a point, i feel like points get taken after 2 warnings now, aside from that im not sure what else can be done when trying to judge if it was intentional or accidental.