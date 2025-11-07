  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Punishment/Solution for Eye Pokers?

Make is across their face, and I will think about it.

Better yet, eye for an eye penalty might be better. Give JBJ a job now he is "retired" as the official "make the fight equal again eye poker." The job requires a jester outfit.
 
hitler-pineapple.gif
 
During the break they should make you put your hand flat on the mat. And the ref take a single mallet shot(mallet kept at ring side) to the offending finger.
 
Warning right when the ref sees a fighter with his fingers extended forward, even if there is no eyepoke…

If the problem persist, take a point away…

If it happens again after the point deduction, automatic DQ…
 
they should a changed the gloves by now

they need to just take the extra 85 cents per glove it would take and properly bend that shit.

and then after that, immediate point deductions, no more grace. every time.

that shit would happen far less.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
they should a changed the gloves by now

they need to just take the extra 85 cents per glove it would take and properly bend that shit.

and then after that, immediate point deductions, no more grace. every time.

that shit would happen far less.
Click to expand...
didnt they do that already? I thought they used new gloves for a lil while that were more bend inward and it didnt prevent shit, i thought i heard fighters complain about them since they could not open their hand as well to perform other actions such as grappling, i could be wrong and maybe mixing up the orgs, but i feel like this was already a talking point years ago.

I think at the end its just human error, it cant really be helped without hurting the fighter in some other aspect. I think punishments need to be more consistent, i think years ago we used to see ref's warn fighters 2-3 times and not take a point, i feel like points get taken after 2 warnings now, aside from that im not sure what else can be done when trying to judge if it was intentional or accidental.
 
One verbal warning, still if an eye poke occurs the violator poke finger has the nail ripped up, and lose a point.
 
The rules are already there, refs just refuse to enforce them. The recent fight rigging scandals makes me think it's all calculated.
 
They should have just let Tom shove his fingers into the eyesockets of Gane and rake his eyes on the way out and see how the fight plays out from there.
 
swarrrm said:
The rules are already there, refs just refuse to enforce them.
Click to expand...
Not really. The refs are only supposed to penalize intentional eye pokes and there is no fucking way they can do that without mind reading.

They need to make any fingers that actually go into the eyes a penalty. Video review all eye pokes and make sure they happened, then deduct a point.

The gloves will never change things unless you want to stop having grappling in the sport.
 
I feel like an immediate 2-point deduction would really make fighters keep their paws to themselves

It can completely fuck up a fight though because sometimes shit just happens
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
The Eye Poke Solution
Replies
5
Views
225
Mikeydontgiva
Mikeydontgiva

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,297
Messages
58,430,328
Members
176,037
Latest member
Rayimjonov Davlatbek

Share this page

Back
Top