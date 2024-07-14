Punched the eyelash off of her

Gotta keep up the brandFirst time you’ve seen that in a fight because most people aren’t dumb enough to wear falsies in the cage.
You're not wrong in the sense that it's dumb but I can see so many WMMA fighters doing it.
So far every picture I see of her has those lashes so I guess that's part of her image or something so removing them for a fight might "break character".
First time I think I’ve seen this in a fight
So far every picture I see of her has those lashes so I guess that's part of her image or something so removing them for a fight might "break character".
I respect her and she has a right to look beautiful
Not sure if joking or simp....
You sonofabitch I was not ready for that level of funny in this thread sir lmfao.