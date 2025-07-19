Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I thought puallo won but it was close, not a robbery. Due to this I’d rather not see the rematch yet and I like the proposed fight between Mathias vs dalton smith. There’s a lot of very good fighters at this weight and I don’t want to see it get bogged down with rematches based on close decisions