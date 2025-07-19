  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Puello requests a rematch with Subriel Matias

I thought puallo won but it was close, not a robbery. Due to this I’d rather not see the rematch yet and I like the proposed fight between Mathias vs dalton smith. There’s a lot of very good fighters at this weight and I don’t want to see it get bogged down with rematches based on close decisions
 
