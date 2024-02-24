Public Service Announcement PFL vs. Bellator: Champs, Sat. 2/24, 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT way better card than UFC midgetweight event later

If you watch one MMA event today it should really be the PFL vs Bellator card.

I believe PFL vs Bellator is on DAZN or ya know...

It shits all over the UFC manlet only card. Not even close.

I'll try to come back and post the cards but feeling lazy and both are already in the pinned threads.
 
