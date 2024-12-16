GearSolidMetal
Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2011
- Messages
- 56,818
- Reaction score
- 108,421
I don’t think a school with the name Abundant Life Christian would be public.
I’m sorry to hear that.Hits harder for me knowing my girlfriend's nephew and niece go to public school in Madison. =/ Haven't heard anything.
I’m sorry to hear that.
This shooting is 15-20 minutes from where I work and just a few miles from where my girlfriend works. The shooter is dead so no immediate danger to anyone not at that school.
TerribleI’m sorry to hear that.
This shooting is 15-20 minutes from where I work and just a few miles from where my girlfriend works. The shooter is dead so no immediate danger to anyone not at that school.
that didn’t take longX is full of lefties blaming the Republican party and the NRA but I'd bet heavily on it being a lefty, most likely a member of the lgbtqia√2Q religion giving it was a Christian school right before Xmas.
My guess also.X is full of lefties blaming the Republican party and the NRA but I'd bet heavily on it being a lefty, most likely a member of the lgbtqia√2Q religion giving it was a Christian school right before Xmas.
Regardless of who the shooter turns out to be, this country has way too many fucking guns, way too lax regulations, and a bunch of conservatives unwilling to do a single fucking thing about it, and they deserve to be called out. They should be called out every time this happens.X is full of lefties blaming the Republican party and the NRA but I'd bet heavily on it being a lefty, most likely a member of the lgbtqia√2Q religion giving it was a Christian school right before Xmas.
Regardless of who the shooter turns out to be, this country has way too many fucking guns, way too lax regulations, and a bunch of conservatives unwilling to do a single fucking thing about it, and they deserve to be called out. They should be called out every time this happens.
There are not enough eye-rolls in the world for this comment.Regardless of who the shooter turns out to be, this country has way too many fucking guns, way too lax regulations, and a bunch of conservatives unwilling to do a single fucking thing about it, and they deserve to be called out. They should be called out every time this happens.
4xhan says it's this accountThis is the shooters gf/wife apparently
Lots of stuff being posted by this account ^
There's a manifesto on google docs but it's locked behind a password no one knows, but apparently the gf knows and people are pressuring her to release it. Lotta people knew the shooter/had experiences with her. Apparently called Samantha Rupnow