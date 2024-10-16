Psychological hypocrisy of being with a cheater

I'll try not to get too gross about this because I'm genuinely curious as to your thoughts and don't want this to get moved to the OT.



If a girl cheated on me then one of the worst parts is thinking about another dude having been inside her. Like she would feel gross to me. Even if I forgave her instantly, I probably wouldn't want to bang her for a while.



However, if I was the one banging some other dude's girl, it somehow feels less gross physically. Even though another guy has been inside her recently.



Why is that?



I mean in both cases you're stirring another dude's pudding. But why does it feel more gross when you're the victim and not the cheater? It's it simply because you didn't choose it?