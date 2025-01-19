  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

pseudo-hardcores really thought umar had better wrestling than merab, huh?

like, all around grappling ok, i get it

but straight up wrestling? lol merab always had the advantage there

khabib himself admitted this

anyone who thought umar would wrestlefuck merab(people will pretend that wasnt the discourse here until yesterday) exposed themselves as casuals
 
anyone who thought umar would outwrestle merab for extended periods of time was crazy, Merab wrestling pace is the best in the UFC by far. I picked Umar on the assumption that he would outstrike merab and stuff his takedowns for 3 of the 5 rounds to win a 48-47 decision. He did that for 2 rounds but got outworked in the last 3, lost a lot of money on that one😂
 
I don’t think most people thought he’d out wrestle Merab, they thought he’d be able to keep range, stop a lot of takedowns, and pick at him. He did that for two rounds and stuffed a ton of takedowns but Merab just doesn’t stop.
 
