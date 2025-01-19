pseudo-hardcores really thought umar had better wrestling than merab, huh?

anyone who thought umar would outwrestle merab for extended periods of time was crazy, Merab wrestling pace is the best in the UFC by far. I picked Umar on the assumption that he would outstrike merab and stuff his takedowns for 3 of the 5 rounds to win a 48-47 decision. He did that for 2 rounds but got outworked in the last 3, lost a lot of money on that one