pseudo-hardcores really thought umar had better wrestling than merab, huh?

like, all around grappling ok, i get it
but straight up wrestling? lol merab always had the advantage there
khabib himself admitted this
anyone who thought umar would wrestlefuck merab(people will pretend that wasnt the discourse here until yesterday) exposed themselves as casuals
