Regardless of who is the party in power. Everyone is "Hitler" anymore ( There was even a campaign that "Ronald Wilson Reagan" equaled 666!"), my side is "altruistic" and the "other" is completely evil. Just stop. Overall our leadership top to bottom is corrupt/self serving/playing us as citizens against each other. While in the end it's just theater to maintain their own personal power. Growing up it was just always "treat everyone with respect", yet now while checking out at Burger King/Family Dollar someone wearing a Maga hat gets "disrespected" virally considered an "own", the same as a trans individual posting about getting treated poorly, and both get turned into a nationwide news story depending on the news network you watch? It's like why? I've been getting shitty service "off and on" my entire life, it's not really personal? The government/media exists/maintains power keeping us outraged against each, because knowing anything 99.9% of our human interactions are "Please, Thank You, Yes/No Sir or Mam, You're Welcome/Have a Nice Day" with each other as people without their influence, don't let manufactured politics rule your lives.