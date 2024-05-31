Zazen said: I just hope people actually support this game. There’s this weird mentality I see floating around that people won’t buy cartoony looking games if they are full price. I’d gladly pay 70 for this because it looks very well made and has a bunch of variety in levels and enemies. Nintendo fans don’t really have this mindset but I see it from a lot of Xbox and PlayStation gamers Click to expand...

Cool thing is i read lot of positive reaction for that trailer, hope money follow upBtw yeah, as guy that needs his fighting games a big japanese third party titles ever been Playstation guy since PS2, but have no problem admit 9 times out 10 can't give fucks about sony first party titles and envy Nintendo'sEven beside that large majority of time they chase western cinematic bs that apparently audience love so much, even trying different shit for my tastes they just miss that fun and charisma thing, it's just like they can't smell what have that spark of personalityIdk think even Jack & Dexter or Ratchet & Clank, none of that shit can compare to the magic of Nintendo/Sega best days stuffLike loved Puppeteer on PS3*, style wise was essentially Little Big Planet but with charisma... Puppeteer (by Sony Japan Studio) is dead and LBP got milked through years (ironically first truly fun to play of LBP brand has been last one spin-off, with Japan Studio as devs)Basically everything first-party i loved from sony was made by Sony Japan Studio, and they killed it in 2021Funny thing Team Asobi (the devs doing this Astro Bot) have lot people from former Japan Studio*Puppeter was so cool, gave me Sega's Nights vibes, would love a sequel/remake done by Team Asobi, would be incredibleThe whole different heads mechanic mixed with their creativity would do epic shit lol