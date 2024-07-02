  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Proud Dad moment: 12y/o daughter won regional soccer chamipnship

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
26,347
Reaction score
42,713
Forgive me for a "dear diary" moment, but I have mentioned my daughters a few times in passing, on my ketamine treatment thread, etc.

My daughter's soccer team has been on quite the run. They ran the table in their state tournament, sending them to regionals to compete against other state champion teams.

This weekend/last week, we took the whole family to W Virginia and they went 5-0, winning their group and the entire tournament. Beating Maryland, Virginia, W Virginia state champs and beating the Pennsylvania champs twice.

They had to deal with adversity today, playing their final at 9am they went down 3-1 in the first half, I believe in large part due to the goalie being blinded by the sun in her eyes, but they did not quit, did not emotionally fall apart, and just chipped away, played smart and turned the tide to win 5-3.

Here is video of my daughter scoring the game winning goal in their Semifinal



______

Last dad thing:

Every game, at the end of the game, my daughter always shakes hands with the opposing teams goalie (she used to play goalie so she has respect for keepers and the stress they face) as well as usually her mark, the opposing captain... and I don't mean the lineup thing where all the kids are forced to touch hands, I mean on her own, not prompted by me or her mother, she just started doing this. In contrast, one of the girls on the team we faced was cursing and making threats and her own coach had to pull her out of the handshake lineup.
I am of course, proud of her work ethic, hustle, and largely self imposed discipline, but more pleased to see her conduct herself with class, even amidst cutthroat competition with the roller coaster of emotions that come with it.
 
Last edited:
Nice , West Virginia though? Moonshine sister banging traditional tournament?!?
 
jeff7b9 said:
Forgive me for a "dear diary" moment, but I have mentioned my daughters a few times in passing, on my ketamine treatment thread, etc.

My daughter's soccer team has been on quite the run. They ran the table in their state tournament, sending them to regionals to compete against other state champion teams.

This weekend/last week, we took the whole family to W Virginia and they went 5-0, winning their group and the entire tournament. Beating Maryland, Virginia, W Virginia state champs and beating the Pennsylvania champs twice.

They had to deal with adversity today, playing their final at 9am they went down 3-1 in the first half, I believe in large part due to the goalie being blinded by the sun in her eyes, but they did not quit, did not emotionally fall apart, and just chipped away, played smart and turned the tide to win 5-3.

Here is video of my daughter scoring the game winning goal in their Semifinal



______

Last dad thing:

Every game, at the end of the game, my daughter always shakes hands with the opposing teams goalie (she used to play goalie so she has respect for keepers and the stress they face) as well as usually her mark, the opposing captain... and I don't mean the lineup thing where all the kids are forced to touch hands, I mean on her own, not prompted by me or her mother, she just started doing this. In contrast, one of the girls on the team we faced was cursing and making threats and her own coach had to pull her out of the handshake lineup.
I am of course, proud of her work ethic, hustle, and largely self imposed discipline, but more pleased to see her conduct herself with class, even amidst cutthroat competition with the roller coaster of emotions that come with it.
Click to expand...

I expected nothing less from the progeny of a Sherdog Steel Belt

<{UberTS}>
 
TribalDrumz said:
Nice , West Virginia though? Moonshine sister banging traditional tournament?!?
Click to expand...

First time actually spending any time in WV for me. I think I may have driven thru before, never stayed.

The field complex was very nice. 4 out of 5 games on grass and they were nicely manicured, no holes, hills or dirt patches.

The area definitely seemed to have some economic struggles. I saw multiple burned out trailers, which I presume were likely meth labs. Charleston, the city we were in had a pretty distinct "stay on the yellow brick road" vibe to it.

____________

We stopped at Hershey Park to hit their free ride in the welcome building and stopped at Luray Caverns, which were absolutely GORGEOUS.

 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I expected nothing less from the progeny of a Sherdog Steel Belt

<{UberTS}>
Click to expand...

Mom won a soccer HS state championship and 2 national championships, one of which was a team she played on with Carli Lloyd.

I was first team all state lacrosse in HS,
Played one season D1 Lax at Hofstra
+ 2 years of college rugby

(though knowing what I know now I should have gone to a school like UVM or Lafayette or Leighigh where I would have played 4 years and started, but dumb 17 year old me picked the top 10 D1 school where everyone on the team was an all American and even best case would have rode the bench for at least 2 years)


But long story short, yeah, the genetics are strong. I'm 6"3 225 with abs at age 45,
(in my prime) ran a 4.8 40 yard dash and
did the 2 mile run at Hofstra in 10:32

Mom came 3rd in the county in track 100y as a freshman in hs.
 
Last edited:
Congrats to your daughter. Something to be proud of for sure. Not just winning but not giving up.

In live on the other side of West Virginia in the eastern panhandle.
 
That's amazing man congrats. My son's all star team won his local regional tourney for our state in baseball and I was beyond stoked, can't imagjne how good it is to see all that hard work payoff at that level. Good job Dad!
 
jeff7b9 said:
Mom won a soccer HS state championship and 2 national championships, one of which was a team she played on with Carli Lloyd.

I was first team all state lacrosse in HS,
Played one season D1 Lax at Hofstra
+ 2 years of college rugby

(though knowing what I know now I should have gone to a school like UVM or Lafayette or Leighigh where I would have played 4 years and started, but dumb 17 year old me picked the top 10 D1 school where everyone on the team was an all American and even best case would have rode the bench for at least 2 years)


But long story short, yeah, the genetics are strong. I'm 6"3 225 with abs at age 45,
(in my prime) ran a 4.8 40 yard dash and
did the 2 mile run at Hofstra in 10:32

Mom came 3rd in the county in track 100y as a freshman in hs.
Click to expand...
Gotta be letting soccer mom's know what time it is.
Gene pool wise.

1719971274630.jpeg
 
That handshake is very classy, and the fact that she did that on her own is truly exceptional. Good job, Jeff.
 
I have a pic of TS.

kicking-and-screaming-1200x872.jpg
 
"Chamipnship"? by god I hope she never enters the Spelling Bee! :oops:
 
Awesome jeff! Great job raising a child any dad would be super-proud of !​
 
jeff7b9 said:
Forgive me for a "dear diary" moment, but I have mentioned my daughters a few times in passing, on my ketamine treatment thread, etc.

My daughter's soccer team has been on quite the run. They ran the table in their state tournament, sending them to regionals to compete against other state champion teams.

This weekend/last week, we took the whole family to W Virginia and they went 5-0, winning their group and the entire tournament. Beating Maryland, Virginia, W Virginia state champs and beating the Pennsylvania champs twice.

They had to deal with adversity today, playing their final at 9am they went down 3-1 in the first half, I believe in large part due to the goalie being blinded by the sun in her eyes, but they did not quit, did not emotionally fall apart, and just chipped away, played smart and turned the tide to win 5-3.

Here is video of my daughter scoring the game winning goal in their Semifinal



______

Last dad thing:

Every game, at the end of the game, my daughter always shakes hands with the opposing teams goalie (she used to play goalie so she has respect for keepers and the stress they face) as well as usually her mark, the opposing captain... and I don't mean the lineup thing where all the kids are forced to touch hands, I mean on her own, not prompted by me or her mother, she just started doing this. In contrast, one of the girls on the team we faced was cursing and making threats and her own coach had to pull her out of the handshake lineup.
I am of course, proud of her work ethic, hustle, and largely self imposed discipline, but more pleased to see her conduct herself with class, even amidst cutthroat competition with the roller coaster of emotions that come with it.
Click to expand...



You're allowed a dear diary moment sir, you're proud.
Hell we're all proud of yours girls, it's like a family win over here.

Yes we're taking a little credit for the silent support so there's that lol.

Congrats to the little ladies dropping 4 unanswered goals to stomp their way to the tournament win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,046
Messages
55,797,481
Members
174,939
Latest member
death touch

Share this page

Back
Top