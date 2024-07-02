Proud Dad moment: 12y/o daughter won regional soccer chamipnship

Forgive me for a "dear diary" moment, but I have mentioned my daughters a few times in passing, on my ketamine treatment thread, etc.



My daughter's soccer team has been on quite the run. They ran the table in their state tournament, sending them to regionals to compete against other state champion teams.



This weekend/last week, we took the whole family to W Virginia and they went 5-0, winning their group and the entire tournament. Beating Maryland, Virginia, W Virginia state champs and beating the Pennsylvania champs twice.



They had to deal with adversity today, playing their final at 9am they went down 3-1 in the first half, I believe in large part due to the goalie being blinded by the sun in her eyes, but they did not quit, did not emotionally fall apart, and just chipped away, played smart and turned the tide to win 5-3.



Here is video of my daughter scoring the game winning goal in their Semifinal







Last dad thing:



Every game, at the end of the game, my daughter always shakes hands with the opposing teams goalie (she used to play goalie so she has respect for keepers and the stress they face) as well as usually her mark, the opposing captain... and I don't mean the lineup thing where all the kids are forced to touch hands, I mean on her own, not prompted by me or her mother, she just started doing this. In contrast, one of the girls on the team we faced was cursing and making threats and her own coach had to pull her out of the handshake lineup.

I am of course, proud of her work ethic, hustle, and largely self imposed discipline, but more pleased to see her conduct herself with class, even amidst cutthroat competition with the roller coaster of emotions that come with it.