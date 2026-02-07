  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Protestor calls black ICE agent the N word

Do you think this is racism or is this protestor justified in her calling a black ICE agent the N word with the hard R?

This is the second video I've seen of black ICE agents being called the N word

 
I was really hoping she was black or Mexican or something other than white, but the skin tone on that middle finger...
 
Oh lawd the colored folk be leavin the plantation don't they be knowin us white savior leftists know what be good for them, these folk just don't know what be best for them but ok let's tell them how we really feel about em dare they try and defy our guidance and wisdom!!
 
Tell me why this is relevant to anything.
 
It’s not justified. Now what. What conclusion should we draw from this answer now? What was the point of this thread?
 
Who do they think they are?
 
What’s going on? You’re usually much sharper, maybe you were tired when you replied but I was being sarcastic. We both know the louder they scream racist, the more racist they are.
 
That’s great.
Now show that same courtesy to those who disagree with you politically. MAGA, Trump voters, and Republicans aren’t just a hive mind group.
 
Jesus, you must love clickbait. Do you really think the point of him saying "you're brown" was to imply something like "I don't like you because you are brown"? He's bringing out the hypocrisy of a 'brown person' in a group that specifically targets 'brown people'. It's not a coincidence that ICE has captured many that are legal and certainly many that aren't a threat or criminals as they claim. Let's not act like ICE Is a sophisticated group using intelligence to target the right people. It's full of untrained people with very no experience that took the job to escape poverty. It's not a coincidence that if I pull up a UFC video on youtube, commercials for joining ICE are all over it advertising the sign-on bonus.
 
