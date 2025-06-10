Prostitute in Japan?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Yay or nay?

And if yay, then where to go, what to look for, etc? Tokyo area.

And I know you won't believe me, but asking for a friend. Young guy I suspect he's never been with a woman and is in danger of becoming an incel so I wanted to try to convince him to go see a prostitute while he's there.
 
I know Japanese men that are married that go out and talk to women and pay them just to talk. Im sure there are brothels tho... I've been there and geisha's are about stature expensive and are not for sex... though maybe the rich. You may be able to find something in Tokyo if that's where you're going. Tell your boy to enjoy. Japan is one of my favorite trips

H97swCi.jpeg
 
Yes.

One option is to look up soap or nuru massage online. They'll go to his hotel room. Unfortunately, this option often means only hand or mouth. So he'll have to do extra searching for the specific companies that offer more if that's what he wants.

Another option is places like Shibuya, probably Shinjuku, and a few others. I don't remember the exact details. But they have companies and hotels in the area that offer services.
 
You would probably want to go to Kabukicho (Shinjuku) in Tokyo.... But I can tell you that 90 percent of the prostitutes won't be Japanese. They'll be from Thailand or some other Asian country.
 
And I'll also add that the brothels rarely let foreigners in... At least the legit ones.
 
No I would not work as a prostitute in Japan
 
I went to Tobita Shinchi to window shop. I was with a female but I did the oh no what did I wander into schtick. She caught on to my bullshit because I tried it again in another country. We were trying to go to the zoo and there was this thing called 4 floors of whores. I was like hey let's go in for shits and giggles. I was shot down immediately.

Back to the OP. The economy is bad and they have services that caters to foreigners. They will probably upcharge you though. You should go to certain bars that love Americans. They are like super easy. You got to be careful though. You don't want to catch STDs from a Japanese woman.
 
Argh. They have a name and an area for it over there, but I can't recall. Look for sailor moon look alikes doing some wave kind of thing. If that fails, he can always hit the used panty vending machine.
 
How is hiring a prostitute supposed to help someone not be an incel? All of his problems will still be there
 
