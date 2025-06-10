Prostitute in Japan?

I went to Tobita Shinchi to window shop. I was with a female but I did the oh no what did I wander into schtick. She caught on to my bullshit because I tried it again in another country. We were trying to go to the zoo and there was this thing called 4 floors of whores. I was like hey let's go in for shits and giggles. I was shot down immediately.



Back to the OP. The economy is bad and they have services that caters to foreigners. They will probably upcharge you though. You should go to certain bars that love Americans. They are like super easy. You got to be careful though. You don't want to catch STDs from a Japanese woman.