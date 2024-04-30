Prospects under re-view

It's a working title, but this is a thread to post videos or clips when video isn't available of relevant prospects recent fights, outside of UFC and PFL. The sport is slow sometimes and this thread will be a continuation. Feel free to post and discuss footage of high promise prospects. And also pointing out upcoming fights that fit the criteria.


Flyweight: (UK) Lone'er Kavanagh 24 year old 6-0 pro (2-2-2 amateur) vs (Brazil) Shawn Marcos Da Silva 28 year old 6-0 pro (0-1 amateur)




Bantamweight: (Kyrgyzstan) Yryskeldi Duysheev 22 years old 10-0 pro 22 years old vs (Pakistan) Ismail Khan 22 years old 7-0 pro (13-1 amateur)



Flyweight: (Uzbekistan) Sanzhar Zakirov 21 years old 12-0 pro vs (Japan) Ryosuke Honda 33 years old 12-3-1 pro (1-0 amateur)



Flyweight: (Tajikistan) Muhammad Salohidinov 22 years old 2-0 pro (14-2 Amateur) vs (Japan) Toki Matsui 24 years old 6-0 pro



Welterweight: (Poland) Cezary Oleksiejczuk 24 years old 13-3 pro (23-7 amateur) vs (Kazakhstan) Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev 16-5 (3-2 amateur)




Some fun take aways, Salohidinov won the IMMAF world championships and beat Toki Matsui pro, Matsui is now on the Road to the UFC tournament this year. Okay just 1 fun take away.
 
Some upcoming fights to look out for in the coming weeks

22 year old Asaf Chopurov who's 3-0 pro and 31-1 amateur won the IMMAF's and Russian nationals multiple times is facing 13-3 35 year old Denis Levrentyev who has wins over Eduardo Dantas, Victor Henry and Taylor Lapilus. May 11th

27 year old Ramazan Gitinov who's 4-0 pro and 31-2 amateur 3x IMMAF champion is dropping down to 155lbs vs Prince Lolia 3-0 out of the Congo. May 11th

22-23 year old Kasib Murdoch making his pro debut, he's 11-0 amateur IMMAF champ, New Zealand youth nationals boxing champ and Junior Olympic competitor May 5th

23 year old Fergus Jenkins making his pro debut from New Zealand as well, 12-1 amateur and IMMAF world champ, has trained with Izzy in the past and is a MIddleweight to look out for. May 4th

26 year old Losene Keita 12-1 pro (3-0 amateur) fighting out of Belgium by way of Guinea fights 17-4 Agy Sardari May 4th
 
Kavanagh is scheduled for DWCS this year against another awesome prospect An Tuan Ho
 
Screenshot-2024-04-30-091219.png
 
