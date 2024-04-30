Prospects under re-view

Some upcoming fights to look out for in the coming weeks



22 year old Asaf Chopurov who's 3-0 pro and 31-1 amateur won the IMMAF's and Russian nationals multiple times is facing 13-3 35 year old Denis Levrentyev who has wins over Eduardo Dantas, Victor Henry and Taylor Lapilus. May 11th



27 year old Ramazan Gitinov who's 4-0 pro and 31-2 amateur 3x IMMAF champion is dropping down to 155lbs vs Prince Lolia 3-0 out of the Congo. May 11th



22-23 year old Kasib Murdoch making his pro debut, he's 11-0 amateur IMMAF champ, New Zealand youth nationals boxing champ and Junior Olympic competitor May 5th



23 year old Fergus Jenkins making his pro debut from New Zealand as well, 12-1 amateur and IMMAF world champ, has trained with Izzy in the past and is a MIddleweight to look out for. May 4th



26 year old Losene Keita 12-1 pro (3-0 amateur) fighting out of Belgium by way of Guinea fights 17-4 Agy Sardari May 4th