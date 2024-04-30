Prospects under re-view

HuskySamoan
It's a working title, but this is a thread to post videos or clips when video isn't available of relevant prospects recent fights, outside of UFC and PFL. The sport is slow sometimes and this thread will be a continuation. Feel free to post and discuss footage of high promise prospects. And also pointing out upcoming fights that fit the criteria.
Flyweight: (UK) Lone'er Kavanagh 24 year old 6-0 pro (2-2-2 amateur) vs (Brazil) Shawn Marcos Da Silva 28 year old 6-0 pro (0-1 amateur)
Bantamweight: (Kyrgyzstan) Yryskeldi Duysheev 22 years old 10-0 pro 22 years old vs (Pakistan) Ismail Khan 22 years old 7-0 pro (13-1 amateur)
Flyweight: (Uzbekistan) Sanzhar Zakirov 21 years old 12-0 pro vs (Japan) Ryosuke Honda 33 years old 12-3-1 pro (1-0 amateur)
Flyweight: (Tajikistan) Muhammad Salohidinov 22 years old 2-0 pro (14-2 Amateur) vs (Japan) Toki Matsui 24 years old 6-0 pro
Welterweight: (Poland) Cezary Oleksiejczuk 24 years old 13-3 pro (23-7 amateur) vs (Kazakhstan) Bauyrzhan Kuanyshbayev 16-5 (3-2 amateur)
Some fun take aways, Salohidinov won the IMMAF world championships and beat Toki Matsui pro, Matsui is now on the Road to the UFC tournament this year. Okay just 1 fun take away.
