Elections 'Prosecutor vs Felon' - is there any recovery from this beatdown way of framing things?

Trump seems to believe its over unless he can stop things being framed like this.


His attempts to get it to stop though are failing.

I have to say, this is one of the worst "pull the carpet from under you" ways of engaging a political battle I can recall, and seems to have struck and raw nerve and hurting him.
 
Trump's going to present himself as the defender of people that Kamala put in prison.
"I know what it's like to be prosecuted unfairly" bla bla
it's actually a rather easy way of getting out of it.
It's more likely to make Kamala look bad actually.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Trump's going to present himself as the defender of people that Kamala put in prison.
"I know what it's like to be prosecuted unfairly" bla bla
it's actually a rather easy way of getting out of it.
It's more likely to make Kamala look bad actually.
Considering he's on video saying he wants drug dealers executed.... I highly doubt that will fly.
 
Why is Trump tripping I thought he wanted to be a felon to get that street cred 🤔
 
