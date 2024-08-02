TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
- Joined
- May 25, 2002
- Messages
- 8,293
- Reaction score
- 10,091
Trump seems to believe its over unless he can stop things being framed like this.
His attempts to get it to stop though are failing.
I have to say, this is one of the worst "pull the carpet from under you" ways of engaging a political battle I can recall, and seems to have struck and raw nerve and hurting him.
