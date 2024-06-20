pros vs. cons of being drunk

THEfightsAREfixed
we can do it
I feel like I can process and express emotions better when drunk sometimes, but other times it seems like I get out of hand.
What do you feel like are the clear benefits versus drawbacks of getting drunk ?
I didn't drink through my twenties, had a big focus on athletic performance, but now in my thirties I find myself drinking regularly and attempting to find some reasonable amount of alcohol consumption and usually overdoing it.
Please share your thoughts. <3
