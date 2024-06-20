  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

pros vs. cons of being drunk

THEfightsAREfixed

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
I feel like I can process and express emotions better when drunk sometimes, but other times it seems like I get out of hand.

What do you feel like are the clear benefits versus drawbacks of getting drunk ?

I didn't drink through my twenties, had a big focus on athletic performance, but now in my thirties I find myself drinking regularly and attempting to find some reasonable amount of alcohol consumption and usually overdoing it.

Please share your thoughts. <3
 
Pro: you become the greatest dancer ever

Con: No one else thinks so

dance.gif
 
Pros: some people need a bit of loss of uninhibition to unwind. Makes you forget your cares sometimes too. Can be an enhancer to the good times

Cons: Unhealthy, and it can also do the exact opposite of all the good shit it does. Blacking out is horrible.
 
