Pros and Cons of getting sober

So as alot of you guys know, I was really bad off on drugs and alcohol for a long time. Now that i've managed to get the most sober time of my entire life under my belt (62 days). Shits weird.



I'm sitting here trying to figure out what the fuck to do with myself like normal. Feel like ranting



Obviously I was ready to make a serious change in my life, with two medical detox's this year, one 30 stay stay and rehab, a really bad relapse, and just a rollercoaster ride of trying to change my life for the better.



A little over two months ago I said fuck it, and with $4000 to my name, I spent $3200 to go detox myself from alcohol for one week. I was living in basically a trap house with cocaine dealers, i told them i'm gonna go.. found a place, called my mom to come pick me up.. and said my goodbyes to my friends and that lifestyle.



Detoxing wasen't hard. The place I found this time around put me on a pretty good dose of valium and I just chain smoked cigarettes the entire time going to these little group meetings frequently throughout the day. Had pretty bad shakes and insomnia but that went away after about a week.



This time I didn't go right back to my old ways like I did earlier this year.. I moved into a sober living house with other sober people, used the last bit of my money to rent a room and quickly found a job.



Turns out when im not wasted all the time, good things happen. I instantly got promoted and was self sufficient within weeks. Now i've got about 2 grand to my name even after paying rent and i'm already looking to move on my own again. i thought I lost my girlfriend, but she has stuck with me through all this which is pretty much crazy considering the shitty things ive done and said to her.. and put her through. I guess I got a good one.



So now i'm sober for over two months, im doing really well at work.. I dont wanna kill myself anymore. And I sleep like a baby again



But life is fucking dull. Movies suck, the internet sucks, sex even is hard to get into. Every time I try to play music every note feels flat, I don't know what in the hell to do with myself when i'm not working. I'm eating out of boredom. I chain smoke to a fault. I don't really enjoy much of anything yet.. I cut ties with pretty much all of my friends because we basically just drank together. I go to AA meetings out of boredom.. I actually prefer doing that over just sitting around watching TV or something. Shits kind of difficult to be honest



Basically, getting sober is fucking weird.