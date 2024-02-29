Pros about ilia

Burns has no reason to lieI tend to wonder how legit stuff like this is. But if it comes from a person on a different team. You kind of have to give the opinion credence, as long as you know the speaker isn’t full of shit. Burns isn’t full of shit.
I mean there are still people who call ilias win fluke or thinking volk wins rematch 100% also people who said ilia had no chance against volkI saw that - that is pretty crazy.
I didn't doubt him, I just favored the more known commodity in Alex.
I am going to have a hard time picking against him now though!
Suga, kamaru,burns, masvidal and other pros fighter saying ilia is really good but sherdog experts still doubt him even after he knocked volk
Who's is doubting him and what is the thing people are doubting him about?View attachment 1032167
Particularly those who are ideologically opposed to a fighter. I find it really strange to even have that kind of relationship to the fight game as a fan.Yea, people here tend to let their emotions influence their opinion on someone else's fighting abilities. It's weird as fuck, but see it often here. Ilia is clearly superbly skilled and clearly has no tact for self awareness in terms of public relations.