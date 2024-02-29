Pros about ilia

I tend to wonder how legit stuff like this is. But if it comes from a person on a different team. You kind of have to give the opinion credence, as long as you know the speaker isn’t full of shit. Burns isn’t full of shit.
 
Burns has no reason to lie
 
Yea, people here tend to let their emotions influence their opinion on someone else's fighting abilities. It's weird as fuck, but see it often here. Ilia is clearly superbly skilled and clearly has no tact for self awareness in terms of public relations.
 
I saw that - that is pretty crazy.

I didn't doubt him, I just favored the more known commodity in Alex.

I am going to have a hard time picking against him now though!
 
I mean there are still people who call ilias win fluke or thinking volk wins rematch 100% also people who said ilia had no chance against volk
 
Yeah no idea what they are smoking.

Alex is one of the best in the entire game so I totally understood picking him in the first one.. but to think Topuria didn't have a chance, and to still doubt him now... THAT I do not get at all.
 
Particularly those who are ideologically opposed to a fighter. I find it really strange to even have that kind of relationship to the fight game as a fan.

I understand why, rooting for your tribe is as old as fighting itself, but imagine always being in hate mode and knowing that no matter what a fighter does, you will downplay and insult them. How do you enjoy fights? It's exhausting just thinking about it.

On Ilia, I actually like his brand of bravado. It matches his fight style, loud, brash, in your face, and will end with an explosion and not a whimper.

I would probably scoff if he was the "I'll destroy my opponent and make sure they are changed forever" only to go and fight a safe point fight or largely control-based grappling fight. There is absolutely nothing wrong with either of those strategies, but if the brand you create for yourself doesn't match your fight style, it can be jarring and can put fans off.
 
