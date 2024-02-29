Pros about ilia

tritestill said: Yea, people here tend to let their emotions influence their opinion on someone else's fighting abilities. It's weird as fuck, but see it often here. Ilia is clearly superbly skilled and clearly has no tact for self awareness in terms of public relations. Click to expand...

Particularly those who are ideologically opposed to a fighter. I find it really strange to even have that kind of relationship to the fight game as a fan.I understand why, rooting for your tribe is as old as fighting itself, but imagine always being in hate mode and knowing that no matter what a fighter does, you will downplay and insult them. How do you enjoy fights? It's exhausting just thinking about it.On Ilia, I actually like his brand of bravado. It matches his fight style, loud, brash, in your face, and will end with an explosion and not a whimper.I would probably scoff if he was the "I'll destroy my opponent and make sure they are changed forever" only to go and fight a safe point fight or largely control-based grappling fight. There is absolutely nothing wrong with either of those strategies, but if the brand you create for yourself doesn't match your fight style, it can be jarring and can put fans off.