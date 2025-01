Not a super fight but I like the fight a lot for both guys. If they do fight there is a lot more on the line for Chandler imo. A loss to Paddy would put Chandler outside the top 10 officially and I wouldn't be surprised if Chandler retired off a loss to Paddy. He would be 2-5 in the UFC, 39 in the LW Division with no chance to get a title shot and no McGregor fight. I don't think he would have a reason to continue fighting knowing that.