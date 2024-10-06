Props to Khalil

Thesnake101

Thesnake101

Think about it, it worth it.
@Gold
Like many others I thought this was a waste of time for Alex, that he was taking on an undeserving challenger and would simply get a quick KO before moving onto better things, but Khalil showed up in the best form he could've, with a solid gameplan and stood with Alex for as long as possible. Had a lot of success and big moments early, and kept trading until his body couldn't take it anymore. He can hold his head high despite the loss, it was a great performance.
 
Yeah that was a great showing and an incredible show of heart
 
MMA is at it’s best when fighters don’t resort to feminine styles of fighting like wrestling and bjj.
 
no props deserved hes a one dimensional fighter we shouldnt value those in modern mma whatsoever same as we dont value a guy who cant strike aka khabib
 
Meh, his corner should have thrown in the towel before the 12 heavy strikes leading to him folding over
 
Khalil problems have always been mental, never physical and he showed fortitude tonight.
 
Khalil has the heart of a warrior spawned and raised in southern killa California
 
I agree some what but Alex was literally toying with him and throwing flashy kicks at first till Glover told him to cut that shiz out…lol
 
Repeat post from the PBP, but:

:Khalil's stock goes up more from losing to Poatan than Bautista's from "beating" Aldo.

This sport isn't about gaming the system. It's about taking advantage of big-stage opportunities."
 
I can see your point but Khalil did drop him. He was a threat for a couple rounds at least.
 
He is still undeserving in terms of accomplishments, but he made the most of it and showed he is better than his ranking suggests.

Loved his toughness and his willingness to walk into the fire. Wont miss any of his future fights.
 
