Props to Khalil

Like many others I thought this was a waste of time for Alex, that he was taking on an undeserving challenger and would simply get a quick KO before moving onto better things, but Khalil showed up in the best form he could've, with a solid gameplan and stood with Alex for as long as possible. Had a lot of success and big moments early, and kept trading until his body couldn't take it anymore. He can hold his head high despite the loss, it was a great performance.