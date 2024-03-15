Proposal seeks to lower blood alcohol limit to 0.05

Fedorgasm
States are looking into lowering the limit for drunk driving.
Personally, I don't Even know what a .05 or .08 feels like. I've never measured.
I don't drive if I've had more than 2 beers. Or 1 strong drink.
They have these breathalyzer things you can buy but I don't know if they're accurate.
America's drunk driving limit may be changing
A growing number of states are considering lowering the legal blood alcohol limit at which someone can be charged with an offense.
www.newsweek.com
