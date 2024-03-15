Proposal seeks to lower blood alcohol limit to 0.05

The police near me say most of the people they test for drunk driving are over .10. When I was 18, the legal BAC was .15. It was changed in 1973 to .10. In 1989 the limit for those driving a commercial vehicles was dropped to .04 with the creation of the national commercial driver's license. The limit for other drivers was dropped to .08 in 1991. The drivers of commercial vehicles can be taken out of service for any amount of alcohol while driving a commercial vehicle. In Wisconsin, anyone who holds a commercial driver's license can be arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol level of .04 and up even if they are driving a non-commercial vehicle. I've had the CDL since it's inception in 1989. I'm going to drop it this year when I have to renew my license.