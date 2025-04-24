Proof that free will is a lie

Fedorgasm
This video was posted in the YLYL thread, credit to @Strychnine.
But in addition to being kinda funny, I also find it fascinating.
I've long suspected that free will is a lie. That we are nothing but meat computers and when we get a specific input we produce a specific output.
But of course this is hard to test because every meat computer is made up of different meat, and cooked in different environments, so they will make different choices.
But in this video you have twins that are made up of the same DNA and raised in the same environment. And they experienced a traumatic event involving a gunman attacking their mother. That is the input.
And when they describe the event, that is the output. And you can see that they are "choosing" the same exact words at the same exact times.
Which to me seems like strong evidence that if you have people with the same DNA, raised in the same environment, and you give them a choice, they will always choose the same option. Hence, no free will.
