Projected UFC 304 card

Thanks man, I've been at GBT since I got into MMA, so about 10 years now? Maybe a little longer. I'm 23 now.



I cross trained at London Shootfighters, as my ex-girlfriend trains there, and have been doing that for around the last 3-4 years. Go there every now and then depending on where my work takes me in London.



Had the pleasure of training against fighters such as Wood, Diakiese, the basharat bros, it's been great to see the UK scene blow up.



I believe Albazi/Mokaev have beef as well, so adds interest to the match.