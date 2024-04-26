Projected UFC 304 card

Aspinall vs Blaydes - great rematch. First fight didn't show much. I think Aspinall wins
Wish there was a better option other than Blaydes at HW. But, I can't think of any.
Wow! That's great. How long have you been training there?Sounds like a great card.
I train at Great Britain Top Team with Nathaniel, and have some cross training over at London Shootfighters, where MVP is. I've heard discussions of MVP fighting Usman on this card, however, take that with a pinch of salt.
You could also have Mokaev/Royval or Mokaev/Albazi on this card, which would add to it.
Maybe if Lerone Murphy and Paul Craig get wins, you could add:
- Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Emmett/Kattar?
- Paul Craig vs. Jack Hermansson?
Thanks man, I've been at GBT since I got into MMA, so about 10 years now? Maybe a little longer. I'm 23 now.
All of these matchups sounds good. Mokaev vs Albazi would be very interesting. Craig vs Hermansson too.
Damn you've been training since an early age.
I cross trained at London Shootfighters, as my ex-girlfriend trains there, and have been doing that for around the last 3-4 years. Go there every now and then depending on where my work takes me in London.
Had the pleasure of training against fighters such as Wood, Diakiese, the basharat bros, it's been great to see the UK scene blow up.
I believe Albazi/Mokaev have beef as well, so adds interest to the match.
Thank you bro, I hope you're okay and can train when the heart allows. Thailand seems amazing. Impressive stuff man.
I moved from Montreal, Canada to Thailand back in 2010 when I was 22. I just never seen myself living my whole life there so I decided to sell everything I had and come. That's when I started Muay Thai for the next 5 years but then had to stop because of some heart arrhythmia. I'm 36 now and still train from time to time but the cardiophobia is annoying lol.
Keep going dude... I'm cheering for you!
I don't think MVP vs Wonderboy will be ''amazing'' per say I just mean the ''projected'' card as a whole. I really like Pimblett vs Green if it does materialize.
They will stare at each other FFS
MVP needs someone who isn't hesitant to come forward and bang.
It truly is. You abolutely have to come and check it out one day and train over here to see the difference. I've done Muay Thai back home and it's nothing compared to here. Not only that but it's very affordable (some gyms start at $80 USD a month!) and you're surrounded by only locals that train there as if their life depends on it (in some case -- it does).
I don't think MVP vs Wonderboy will be ''amazing'' per say I just mean the ''projected'' card as a whole. I really like Pimblett vs Green if it does materialize.
MVP wont fight thompson I dont think will happen. I'd rather See MVP vs Garry
It truly is. You abolutely have to come and check it out one day and train over here to see the difference. I've done Muay Thai back home and it's nothing compared to here. Not only that but it's very affordable (some gyms start at $80 USD a month!) and you're surrounded by only locals that train there as if their life depends on it (in some case -- it does).
MVP vs Garry would actually be great. I haven't even thought of it.MVP wont fight thompson I dont think will happen. I'd rather See MVP vs Garry