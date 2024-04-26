Projected UFC 304 card

Pretty solid card, I don't think MVP vs Thompson will ever happen though. It would probably just be a boring staring contest / point fight because they are both too in tune with what the other guy does so nobody is going to land anything of impact.
 
Sounds like a great card.

I train at Great Britain Top Team with Nathaniel, and have some cross training over at London Shootfighters, where MVP is. I've heard discussions of MVP fighting Usman on this card, however, take that with a pinch of salt.

You could also have Mokaev/Royval or Mokaev/Albazi on this card, which would add to it.

Maybe if Lerone Murphy and Paul Craig get wins, you could add:
- Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Emmett/Kattar?
- Paul Craig vs. Jack Hermansson?
 
lerobshow said:
That would be a dope card NGL. What y'all think?
Aspinall vs Blaydes - great rematch. First fight didn't show much. I think Aspinall wins
Edwards vs Belal - I know Belal isn't exactly the most exciting fighter but hopefully finally he can get his chance, maybe he can prove people wrong and put on a banger
MVP vs thompson - great battle of strikers. Would love to see these two bang
Allen vs Giga banger
Paddy vs Bobby good test for paddy
 
Wow! That's great. How long have you been training there?

All of these matchups sounds good. Mokaev vs Albazi would be very interesting. Craig vs Hermansson too.
 
Thanks man, I've been at GBT since I got into MMA, so about 10 years now? Maybe a little longer. I'm 23 now.

I cross trained at London Shootfighters, as my ex-girlfriend trains there, and have been doing that for around the last 3-4 years. Go there every now and then depending on where my work takes me in London.

Had the pleasure of training against fighters such as Wood, Diakiese, the basharat bros, it's been great to see the UK scene blow up.

I believe Albazi/Mokaev have beef as well, so adds interest to the match.
 
Damn you've been training since an early age.

I moved from Montreal, Canada to Thailand back in 2010 when I was 22. I just never seen myself living my whole life there so I decided to sell everything I had and come. That's when I started Muay Thai for the next 5 years but then had to stop because of some heart arrhythmia. I'm 36 now and still train from time to time but the cardiophobia is annoying lol.

Keep going dude... I'm cheering for you!
 
Arnold Allen said on his YT channel that he has an opponent booked and it isn't Giga. He was never even offered that fight apparently. I think it's more probable he faces Emmett or maybe Ige.

Also don't think MVP vs Wonderboy is likely. They are friends and both have poo pooed the idea of them fighting. Think it's more likely to be somebody like Neal or Buckley for MVP.
 
Thank you bro, I hope you're okay and can train when the heart allows. Thailand seems amazing. Impressive stuff man.
 
Can people stop thinking MVP vs Wonderboy will be an amazing fight?

They will stare at each other FFS

MVP needs someone who isn't hesitant to come forward and bang.
 
I don't think MVP vs Wonderboy will be ''amazing'' per say I just mean the ''projected'' card as a whole. I really like Pimblett vs Green if it does materialize.
 
It truly is. You abolutely have to come and check it out one day and train over here to see the difference. I've done Muay Thai back home and it's nothing compared to here. Not only that but it's very affordable (some gyms start at $80 USD a month!) and you're surrounded by only locals that train there as if their life depends on it (in some case -- it does).
 
Sure, sure. I was just lashing out because I keep seeing posts fawning about the idea of MVP vs Wonderboy and I guess I snapped in here lol.
 
Where in Thailand are you? I would assume there are shitloads of western tourists on the mats as well?

Btw how did you manage to move to Thailand? Obviously dependent on where you're from but usually only get 2-6 month VISA.
 
MVP vs Garry would actually be great. I haven't even thought of it.

I doubt the UFC will put them together though considering Garry is a prospect and MVP is brand new despite being old but has name value and is actually really good himself.

Is Sean Brady booked? I wouldn't mind seeing him against one of these guys.
 
