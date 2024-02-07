44nutman
44nutman
Far-right group Project Veritas admits it had ‘no evidence’ of voter fraud in Pennsylvania
Political agitator James O’Keefe and organization he once led had spread false claims of fraud at post office during 2020 election
Can members of the Cult of MAGA finally admit, that they believed there Dear Leader that he was cheated instead of taking an L because a majority of the country thinks he is an asshole and terrible leader.
There was so many threads running around here about Stollen Election, but here we are 4 years later, Fox paid damn near 900 million for lies, multiple attorneys lost their license, Drunk Rudy went 1-65 in court, lost his license then got sued so bad, he is bouncing checks, Phony Electors catching charges, Lawyers catching charges, some dude named the Cyber Ninja, said Biden won, and Trump spent 3 million in WI for a recount, only to find more Biden votes and then quit paying for recounts.
Just admit, you got duped by a Serial Liar, who is a sore loser. Hey we all make mistakes, but if you are still clinging to the election was stollen from Trump, then you are a Rube who got manipulated by a fat old dude that wears diapers.