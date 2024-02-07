Crime Project Veritas admits no voter fraud in PA for 2020 Presidential election.

Far-right group Project Veritas admits it had ‘no evidence’ of voter fraud in Pennsylvania

Political agitator James O’Keefe and organization he once led had spread false claims of fraud at post office during 2020 election
Can members of the Cult of MAGA finally admit, that they believed there Dear Leader that he was cheated instead of taking an L because a majority of the country thinks he is an asshole and terrible leader.
There was so many threads running around here about Stollen Election, but here we are 4 years later, Fox paid damn near 900 million for lies, multiple attorneys lost their license, Drunk Rudy went 1-65 in court, lost his license then got sued so bad, he is bouncing checks, Phony Electors catching charges, Lawyers catching charges, some dude named the Cyber Ninja, said Biden won, and Trump spent 3 million in WI for a recount, only to find more Biden votes and then quit paying for recounts.
Just admit, you got duped by a Serial Liar, who is a sore loser. Hey we all make mistakes, but if you are still clinging to the election was stollen from Trump, then you are a Rube who got manipulated by a fat old dude that wears diapers.
 
I said following the election that Biden is the winner. Was it a crazy election with all the mail-in ballots? Of course. Who is counting them... oversight etc. How anyone could wade back through that and figure out anything doesnt seem realistic. Covid election definitely crazy.
 
The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election

“There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.

The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors.”

February 15th, 2021 | Vol. 197, No. 5 | U.S.

Totally normal! Derp.

Funny enough, most people who support what happened would identify as “anti-fascists.” SMH
 
In that recent thread asking who your favorite journalist was, multiple posters wrote O'Keefe. Lmao.
 
"Sound like Project Veritas developed a case of TDS" -Maga Clown Brigade
 
44nutman said:
Just admit, you got duped by a Serial Liar, who is a sore loser. Hey we all make mistakes, but if you are still clinging to the election was stollen from Trump, then you are a Rube who got manipulated by a fat old dude that wears diapers.
In fairness to Trump, he may have been suffering from colic and or diaper rash.
 
