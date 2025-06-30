Movies PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling (Official Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
86,194
Reaction score
23,859
Update: June 30, 2025

Official Trailer for Lord and Miller's Sci-Fi Thriller PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling

11.9 Light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all. Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel, starring Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling, and directed by Academy Award® winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Only in theaters and IMAX - 3.20.26

 
hRWvjvvp_o.jpeg


Guc7qjSW8AA6rvz
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: June 30, 2025

Official Trailer for Lord and Miller's Sci-Fi Thriller PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling

11.9 Light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all. Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel, starring Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling, and directed by Academy Award® winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Only in theaters and IMAX - 3.20.26

Click to expand...


IMO, Hail Mary is not nearly as strong a novel as The Martian.

Nevertheless, it has a story that could make a great film.

Unfortunately, one of the best parts of the book was that the main character had to piece his past together and the movie (or at least the trailer) has had to completely deviate from that.

Gosling is one of the few actors who I think can carry this film. A generation ago it would've been Tom Hanks or even Mel Gibson.

Looking forward to it.
 
eddymotto said:
Unfortunately, one of the best parts of the book was that the main character had to piece his past together and the movie (or at least the trailer) has had to completely deviate from that.
Click to expand...

Few people hate the folk who cut the trailers more than the people actually make the movie.

The trailer misrepresenting the structure of the movie wouldn't surprise me in the least bit.
 
Ryan Gosling you say?

Well I guess I'll have to watch it. God, he is so fucking fine, dude.

Ugh.

I also like the majority of projects he chooses so hopefully this'll be another good one.
 
Good trailer. Interesting, slightly reminiscent of Interstellar. Aliens seem a little iffy, but I’d like to see this.
 
Loved the book, not sure about the comedic tone of the trailer though. We shall see how it turns out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies Darren Aronofsky's CAUGHT STEALING (Official Trailer)
Replies
5
Views
196
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Starring Ryan Gosling (Mia Goth to Play a Villain, post #68)
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
3K
CrazyN8
CrazyN8

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,064
Messages
57,507,586
Members
175,731
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top