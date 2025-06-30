Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: June 30, 2025
Official Trailer for Lord and Miller's Sci-Fi Thriller PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling
11.9 Light-years from home. 6th grade science teacher. 1 chance to save us all. Based on Andy Weir's New York Times best-selling novel, starring Academy Award® nominee Ryan Gosling, and directed by Academy Award® winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Only in theaters and IMAX - 3.20.26
Official Trailer for Lord and Miller's Sci-Fi Thriller PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling
