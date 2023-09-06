Nah. There are PLENTY of Republicans in the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA. In fact there's an old saying in that community that ONLY Republicans are ever allowed to investigate anything and this is because Democrats have always been so terrified of accusations of partisanship that they almost always appoint Republicans to these positions...while the Republicans always appoint Republicans because of...blatant partisanship and retention of power.Sooner or later you're going to have to face the fact that your guy just sucks that bad where even Republican investigators found his behavior indefensible. Reputable lawyers fled from him. And this Heritage Foundation Autocracy Manifesto is all the proof you need that the Donor class understand that if re-elected, he will be such a sh*tty President for everyone but them that they will HAVE to make him a dictator, and any other Republican who gets into office as well. This is them straight up admitting that installation of fascism is the only way they can keep up their scam of funneling tax dollars to themselves, and they sincerely hope that people like you will be supportive the moment you hear "deep state"..."anti-choice"..."illegal LGBTQ"..."protect the kids"..."pro life"...and all your other trigger words.