People from major right wing groups are pulling together to rain down on Washington some of the most extreme policies. Some of this stuff sounds like it comes from Mein Kampf. Imprisonment of lgbt I could go on an on some of the hostilities are so extreme they could not do this with anyone else likely Trump or DeSantis. 920 page document seeks to expand Presidential powers to effectively go after political opponents and many government originations will be given almost unlimited power. This is not small potatoes will crush any resistances. Scary talk for sure.