Elections Project 2025 major right wing groups plan on creating a new super super pack

PEB

PEB

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
30,794
Reaction score
20,041
People from major right wing groups are pulling together to rain down on Washington some of the most extreme policies. Some of this stuff sounds like it comes from Mein Kampf. Imprisonment of lgbt I could go on an on some of the hostilities are so extreme they could not do this with anyone else likely Trump or DeSantis. 920 page document seeks to expand Presidential powers to effectively go after political opponents and many government originations will be given almost unlimited power. This is not small potatoes will crush any resistances. Scary talk for sure.


 
b72dd05180817700dd6d7558ca653138.gif
 
…”Republicans…want to abandon modern ideas like prohibitions on child labor and the age of consent; worker and workplace protections and unions; free, quality public schools and colleges; civil rights and the power of women to make their own healthcare decisions.

They’re dedicated to taking America back to the era before the New Deal and, as Steve Bannon said, “deconstructing the administrative state.””…


…“the Heritage Foundation stepped up with a plan to further gut the rights and powers of working-class people and elevate corporate and billionaire power.

They called it the Mandate for Leadership and, at the time, The Washington Post said it was “an action plan for turning the government toward the right as fast as possible.”

Reagan adopted over half of Heritage’s suggestions and in some cases went even farther, cutting enforcement of our anti-trust laws; ending the Fairness Doctrine; slashing the top income tax rate on the morbidly rich from 74 percent down to 27 percent; declaring all-out war on unions; gutting the EPA, Education, and Labor Departments; and selling off federal lands for pennies on the dollar to mining and drilling operations.

Now the partly-billionaire-funded Heritage Foundation has laid out a second-stage plan for the next Republican administration, whether it’s Trump or somebody else, whether it’s next year or in future presidential election cycles.

They call it Project 2025. With it, they intend to finally and fully seize control of and transform America. With it, they will rule.”…

https://hartmannreport.com/p/the-shocking-gop-plan-to-dismantle-e60
 
They have no idea that they are on double secret probation
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
LOL. Where do you people come up with this shit?
Click to expand...

Its literally a 900 page document by the Heritage Foundation along with other right wing think tanks about how they want to install theocratic dictatorship, ban pronography, censor the internet (classifying literally anything gay as "pornography"), disband any branch of the Federal Government that doesn't fall in line, and use the DOJ to force local law enforcement and Courts to prosecute the laws they desire under threat of Federal prosecution. Oh and remove almost all Federal protections for people and the environment, overruling environmental protection even in State laws.

Ya know, just normal stuff...for Saudi Arabia, or the Taliban.
 
Sinister said:
Ya know, just normal stuff...for Saudi Arabia, or the Taliban.
Click to expand...
The length is what killed me the most. Like...fuck, that's almost as long as War & Peace, who is even gonna read all this shit, just do bullet points or something.
 
Sounds like it's a few retards rather than any genuine threat to democracy.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Yes.
Click to expand...

Nah. There are PLENTY of Republicans in the DOJ, the FBI, and the CIA. In fact there's an old saying in that community that ONLY Republicans are ever allowed to investigate anything and this is because Democrats have always been so terrified of accusations of partisanship that they almost always appoint Republicans to these positions...while the Republicans always appoint Republicans because of...blatant partisanship and retention of power.

Sooner or later you're going to have to face the fact that your guy just sucks that bad where even Republican investigators found his behavior indefensible. Reputable lawyers fled from him. And this Heritage Foundation Autocracy Manifesto is all the proof you need that the Donor class understand that if re-elected, he will be such a sh*tty President for everyone but them that they will HAVE to make him a dictator, and any other Republican who gets into office as well. This is them straight up admitting that installation of fascism is the only way they can keep up their scam of funneling tax dollars to themselves, and they sincerely hope that people like you will be supportive the moment you hear "deep state"..."anti-choice"..."illegal LGBTQ"..."protect the kids"..."pro life"...and all your other trigger words.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,213
Messages
55,611,825
Members
174,855
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top