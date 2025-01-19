Progresso just made soup candy

Pizza Werewolf
Progresso just made a soup candy for national soup month ?
Wtf ?
Shit already sold out , new drop next week.
Since we're here post any other weird candy you've stumbled across or were too afraid/horrified to try .
Progresso launches Soup Drops, a hard candy that's 'soup you can suck on'
Soup Drops are packed with chicken noodle soup flavors and are available for a limited time during National Soup Month.
