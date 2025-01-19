  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Progresso just made soup candy

Pizza Werewolf

Progresso just made a soup candy for national soup month ?
Wtf ?

Shit already sold out , new drop next week.
Since we're here post any other weird candy you've stumbled across or were too afraid/horrified to try .
Progresso launches Soup Drops, a hard candy that's 'soup you can suck on'

Soup Drops are packed with chicken noodle soup flavors and are available for a limited time during National Soup Month.
Pliny Pete said:
I got some soup they can suck on
dice-man-oh.gif
 
