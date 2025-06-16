https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/egypt-deports-dozens-more-foreign-nationals-heading-march-gaza-2025-06-13/
"Groups of foreign participants were being held at checkpoints, and sit-ins had begun at two locations on the road leading to the Rafah crossing, organisers said.
They said police were stopping vehicles about 30 km (20 miles) from Ismailia, close to the Sinai peninsula, en route to Rafah, nearly 300 km away. Police were forcing passengers with non-Egyptian passports to disembark, they said."
