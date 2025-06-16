International Progressive "Global March to Gaza" westerners beaten, arrested, deported in Egypt

X

Xanzito

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 17, 2021
Messages
2,786
Reaction score
6,708

"Groups of foreign participants were being held at checkpoints, and sit-ins had begun at two locations on the road leading to the Rafah crossing, organisers said.
They said police were stopping vehicles about 30 km (20 miles) from Ismailia, close to the Sinai peninsula, en route to Rafah, nearly 300 km away. Police were forcing passengers with non-Egyptian passports to disembark, they said."





How did i miss this?

<36><36><36>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Gaza checkpoint to be staffed by scores of armed American contractors
Replies
17
Views
719
gentel
G
LeonardoBjj
International Hungary passes constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ gatherings
2
Replies
23
Views
795
GreatSaintGuillotine
GreatSaintGuillotine

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,847
Messages
57,433,020
Members
175,707
Latest member
palasekan

Share this page

Back
Top