A crossroads showdown between an unbeaten welterweight on the rise and a former prospect looking to regain his standing in the sport will co-headline the February 19, 2025 edition of ProBox
Emiliano Moreno, 11-0 (6 KOs), will step up to the 10-round level for the first time when he meets New Yorker Cesar Francis, 13-2 (8 KOs), at Chicken Ranch Casino Resort in Jamestown, California. The welterweight bout will be the chief supporting contest to the main event, which features local favorite Gabriel Flores Jnr, 25-2 (8 KOs), against Jose Arellano, 11-2 (6 KOs).