ProBox TV Contender Series | Flaz vs Johnson | Fri. November 7th

biomed190

Green Belt
Oct 26, 2006
1,104
514
www.boxingscene.com

Nicklaus Flaz-Delante ‘Tiger’ Johnson tops November 7 ProBox TV show

Nicklaus Flaz has a new date and opponent for his next outing. The streaking welterweight prospect is set to take on Delante “Tiger” Johnson in a terrific crossroads matchup. Their bout is set to headline a November 7 ProBox TV event from a location to be determined.
I'm pretty hype to see Flaz again. This should be a great fight. ProBox always puts on great fights.
 
Love me some Probox. Flaz has been a wrecking ball since bocachica slaughtered him on ShoBox.
 
