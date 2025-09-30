ProBox TV Contender Series | Flaz vs Johnson | Fri. November 7th

biomed190
Nicklaus Flaz-Delante ‘Tiger’ Johnson tops November 7 ProBox TV show
Nicklaus Flaz has a new date and opponent for his next outing. The streaking welterweight prospect is set to take on Delante “Tiger” Johnson in a terrific crossroads matchup. Their bout is set to headline a November 7 ProBox TV event from a location to be determined.
I'm pretty hype to see Flaz again. This should be a great fight. ProBox always puts on great fights.